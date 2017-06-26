Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #6 – Grey Chukkas

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation of why this combo works, and click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: J. Crew Tipped Texture Cotton Polo – $37.12 w/ SUMMER ($49.50). Fifty bones for a polo is obviously pretty spendy (the tipped polo in the header image is actually an old BR luxe from last year) but that tipped action is pretty slick. Plus, they go on sale from time to time (like, today… 25% off.) A cheaper option would be this one from UNIQLO, but the reviews are mixed. Seems like UNIQLO is playing with their dry-fabric? A solid navy polo obviously works here too.

The Chinos: J. Crew Factory Sutton Cotton Linen Chino – $40ish. Going with a true-white chino here. Not pale grey, not light khaki. White.

The Chukkas: Billy Reid Indianola in Charcoal – $216.99 ($395). Up there in price (even on sale,) but Billy Reid’s Italian made footwear is impressive and then some. These are BARELY constructed around the heel, so don’t expect a lot of structure. But that’s great in the heat. Want something cheaper? Totally understandable. These H&M, possibly Portuguese made, grey suede desert boots should do. As should the Clarks Bushacre 2. It’s wild how versatile grey chukkas can be. Not just in summer, but they look awesome with dark wash jeans in the cooler months too.

The Sunglasses: American Optical Original Pilot 55mm in Black – $67.38. Made in the USA at a more than fair price, and more subtle than the chromed out/shiny sunglasses that many favor.

The Watch & Strap: Casio Diver – $50ish + Heavy Duty Nato Strap – $17.49. Yep, going back to this well. Why? Because it’s everybody’s favorite bargain dive watch, only with the rubber strap switched out for a striped NATO option. (Watch shown at top of post is actually the old, extinct, Seiko snzj.)

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Brown – $39.95. A reminder: you don’t necessarily need to match your belt to your shoes if they’re suede, or, a color that’s not brown or black. Just go for something complimentary. Like a dark brown belt.

The Briefcase: Jack Spade Waxed Survey Bag – $156.80 FINAL w/ SUMMER ($448). Scottish waxed canvas, modern but still casual design, and a compact design that still has plenty of pockets (dimensions are 13.6H x 10.6W x 5.5D.) So be aware that it might not fit all laptop sizes.

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Breathable Brief in Charcoal – $14.96. Again, a total game changer for the heat, and also won’t cause those “lines” that white underwear will when worn under white linen-blend pants.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in brown – $12.50. Going with contrast here. Breaking the “match your socks to your trousers” rule. Because… well, white athletic socks would look weird here.