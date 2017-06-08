Cheap Oxford Shorts, Further Nordstrom Reductions, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

There’s hardly a better value in the shorts market than Target’s Merona line of “Club” shorts. And this year, they’ve added an extra inseam length. Either a standard, at the knee 10.5″, or a more contemporary 8″ inseam is available. Already cheap at $19.99, the extra 30% off deal means they are absolutely worth stocking up on. Looks like the oxford cloth and chambray versions continue to be just the 10.5″ inseam option. Code expires Saturday, 6/10/17. Free shipping kicks in at $35, so, you’ll need to pick up three pairs or shell out for delivery.

Something was goofy about this yesterday but it appears it was fixed overnight. The code wasn’t showing up next to them, so, one couldn’t tell what was and wasn’t up for the code. Now? It’s there. It’s not all of their shoes. It’s not a majority of their shoes. But there are some good ones in there for sure.

What was 30% or 35% off, is now 40% to 50% off. But not on everything from our picks. Some of it, but not all of it. Some of it has long since sold out. Some has gone back to regular price. Above is the best of what’s left that has since been reduced further. Still ships and returns for free though.

Only exclusion is the usual exclusions… the Mako USA II. Everything else is fair game. And that includes their just in 2nd Gen Bauhaus Bambinos. Full review of those here. Review of the Polaris (which again, is incredible and even better looking in person) can be found here. Adventurer review is over this-a-way.

This is a tricky one. As stated yesterday, END is based in the UK, so shipping is a steep $11.95 (but boy does it get to you fast). Also, their prices can be much, much more expensive than what you could find here in the states. It just depends on the item. Some stuff is a deal, some stuff isn’t, even with the extra 20% off. Picks above SHOULD be deals. If you find that this isn’t the case, as always, shoot me an email: joe@dappered.com.

Made in Maine, suede boat shoes, for a plenty fair price. Delivery isn’t until July/August, but, there’s still plenty of boat-shoe weather after that. Three colors available, including a very eye catching shade of cobalt (electric?) blue.

Also worth a mention: