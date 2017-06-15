AE Factory 2nds Tent Sale, $12 Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Cornwallis Oxford – $195

Carlyle Oxford – $195

Warwick Single Monk – $195

Fifth Ave. – $195

Neumok 2.0 – $149

Remember the Best Dress Shoes under $200 from earlier this week? And one of the picks was AE Factory 2nds during a big sale? Boom. Here we be. As always, size, width, and color selection varies since these are basically scratch & dent discounts. Big thanks to Mark G. for the tip!

Some of this stuff is very much from last fall. So, expect scattered sizes for sure. Also look for the “premium quality” labels. That stuff, if past is prologue, should be a notch above what H&M usually cranks out (which usually isn’t all that… stable).

Good grief. Massdrop continues to be on a roll when it comes to pre-ordered men’s style. Shown above is the made in the UK suede belts that they’re selling right now. Not a bad price, and that grey suede option is gonna be different, yet still super versatile (no, you don’t have to match it to your shoes). Remember, since Massdrop does pre-orders, it’s all final sale stuff. So be careful.

Remember last week when these were 30% off with a code? Right. The better deal be now people. Dad’s day is this weekend, so, Target is running some Father’s Day specials. Their popular (for good reason) Club Shorts are one of those deals. Also worth noting is the level of stretch on their stretch chino shorts. Got some real spring/flexibility there.

Man. Kaihara denim for less than a pair of Levi’s. That is… something. J. Crew is obviously going through some turbulent times right now. Sale section has had an injection of new stock. Code expires today, 6/15/17.

Also worth a mention: