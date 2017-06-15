AE Factory 2nds Tent Sale, $12 Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Shoebank Tent Sale
- Cornwallis Oxford – $195
- Carlyle Oxford – $195
- Warwick Single Monk – $195
- Fifth Ave. – $195
- Neumok 2.0 – $149
Remember the Best Dress Shoes under $200 from earlier this week? And one of the picks was AE Factory 2nds during a big sale? Boom. Here we be. As always, size, width, and color selection varies since these are basically scratch & dent discounts. Big thanks to Mark G. for the tip!
H&M: Summer Sale / Clearance Event
- Premium Quality Suede Chukkas – $69.99 ($100)
- Premium Quality Nubuck Slip-ons in Grey or Navy – $34.99 ($59.99)
- Premium Quality Cashmere Textured Crew – $69.99 ($99)
- Suede Jacket – $99 ($199)
- Linen Blend Sweater – $19.99 ($49.99)
Some of this stuff is very much from last fall. So, expect scattered sizes for sure. Also look for the “premium quality” labels. That stuff, if past is prologue, should be a notch above what H&M usually cranks out (which usually isn’t all that… stable).
Massdrop: Italian Suede Belts, Wool Socks, & USA Made Shades
- British Belt Co. Made in the UK Suede Belt – $34.99 FINAL
- 3 pack Fitsok Merino Low-Cut Socks – $19.99 FINAL
- Polarized Shwood Govy 2 Sunglasses – $89.99 FINAL
Good grief. Massdrop continues to be on a roll when it comes to pre-ordered men’s style. Shown above is the made in the UK suede belts that they’re selling right now. Not a bad price, and that grey suede option is gonna be different, yet still super versatile (no, you don’t have to match it to your shoes). Remember, since Massdrop does pre-orders, it’s all final sale stuff. So be careful.
Target: 40% off Club Shorts (no code needed)
- Club Shorts in 10.5″ inseam – $12 ($19.99)
- Club Shorts in 8″ inseam – $12 ($19.99)
- Oxford Cloth Club Shorts in 10.5″ inseam – $12 ($19.99)
- Chambray Club Shorts in 10.5″ inseam – $12 ($19.99)
Remember last week when these were 30% off with a code? Right. The better deal be now people. Dad’s day is this weekend, so, Target is running some Father’s Day specials. Their popular (for good reason) Club Shorts are one of those deals. Also worth noting is the level of stretch on their stretch chino shorts. Got some real spring/flexibility there.
J. Crew: Extra 40% off Sale Items w/ SALESTYLE
- Kaihara Denim 1040 Athletic Jean in Riverton Wash or Cheshire Wash – $35.99 ($98 – $125)
- Textured Cotton Tipped Polo Shirt – $23.99 ($49.50)
- Lightweight Garment-dyed Chino Pant in 770 Straight Fit – $42 ($75)
- The Hill-side Narrow Border Stripe Pocket Square – $17.99 ($39.99)
- Ludlow Blazer in Italian Cotton – $130.80 ($228)
- Ludlow Sportcoat in English Camel Hair – $329.99 ($995)
Man. Kaihara denim for less than a pair of Levi’s. That is… something. J. Crew is obviously going through some turbulent times right now. Sale section has had an injection of new stock. Code expires today, 6/15/17.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: They’ve launched their Summer Sale.
- East Dane: Extra 25% off sale items w/ SCORE17. Picks here.
- Huckberry: They’re running a Spanish made, Blake Soled shoe event. Never heard of the brand, but those wholecuts look nice.
- Spier & Mackay: Save $50 (CAD) on reg. priced suits. No bundle needed.