Tuesday Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Bros Clearance, New Timex Designs are in, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Brace your wallets. This is Billy Reid we’re talking about, so, even on sale stuff can get spendy quick. One thing to note is that their shoes are pretty friggin’ nice. All made in Italy, all with stitched soles, and while there’s limited sizes on those cap toes, it appears that they’re Cordovan? Not just the shade. The leather.

No code needed here. Extra 25% gets knocked off at checkout. Looks like it’s pretty much the entire clearance section, unless it’s something that’s getting a multi-buy discount (like their OCBDs.) Deal runs through Wednesday 5/31.

Still can’t find any codes that work on these things (perhaps signing up for their email list could get you a discount?) but boy is their new “Pioneers” collection a big win. Word is that the bezel, thankfully, is functional on the Navi Harbor & Ocean?

Just in time for all that sockless and shorts weather. Big fan of the Sperry Striper sneakers. They just feel more substantial/better cushioned than many other cheap, casual, canvas sneakers that a lot of us favor this time of year. Note that Rue La La is a flash sale site, so, if you don’t already have an account, you’ll have to create one.

Also worth a mention on a Monday