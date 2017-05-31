The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Kitchen

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

It’s time once again to tap your own personal sense of style to create a stylized look for a room. Since we don’t know each other, thus I don’t know your exact personal style, I’m relying on a recent Style Scenario for guidance, since if you frequent this site you likely appreciate the style sensibilities touted here. The recent Mother’s Day Brunch Style Scenario provides a nice palate for decorating a typically lighter room, like a kitchen.

Working with a lighter base, then building with some pops of soothing colors works well in a kitchen. Lighter colors on larger surfaces makes a kitchen look cleaner, while smaller objects in natural hues provide contrast.

The Countertop: Mineral Select Natural White Countertop Refinishing Kit – $125. If your kitchen countertops are looking worn and dated, and replacing them is out of the picture, a product like this can give them a new look without breaking the bank. Highly reviewed, and there are plenty of testimonial pictures in the reviews too.

The Cutting Board: foodiebords Wood Cutting & Serving Board – $57.75. A nice cutting/serving board can double as decor out on a countertop. This particular cutting board is handmade in Kentucky from locally sourced wood. If you’re looking for something more affordable, Teakhaus sells a wood cutting board through Amazon for much less.

The Dishrack: simplehuman Compact Steel Frame Dishrack – $59.99. You can pick up a cheap dish rack anywhere, and it will function fine, but for something that is going to sit out on your counter all the time, why not spend more on something that is not only functional, but good looking enough to be decorative? If you want to keep it cleaner and brighter, go with the white option. For some contrast, choose grey.

The Soap Dispenser: mDesign Foaming Glass Soap Dispenser – $10.99. Another item that sits on your countertop, so why not have a good looking one, rather than the plastic Dial soap dispenser?

The Dish Towels: Performance 5-Pack Kitchen Towels in Indigo – $9.99. Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, and well reviewed. Towels are a quick and easy way to add a touch of color and decor, so skip the frayed hand me downs or dollar store buys.

The Coffee Maker: Cuisinart 14-Cup Silver Programmable Coffeemaker – $82.39. Yet another countertop item. This particular coffee maker can make up to 14 cups, but has a 1-4 cup setting if it’s just you drinking it most of the time. Having a larger coffee maker like this can really come in handy for larger gatherings, like a family/friends breakfast or late poker game.

The Counter Decor: Set of 3 Mini Potter Bud Vases – $11.97. Use these countertop vessels to store herbs in. It’s easy to buy a package of herbs, use a little, then throw the package in the fridge only to find them weeks later, kind of dried and shriveled, and likely moldy. Putting the herbs you buy in small vases with a little water will help keep them in site so you know they’re around. And even if you don’t use them, they’ll add some color to your kitchen until you toss them out.

The Art: Roderick Stevens ‘Apple Splash’ Framed Giclee Print – $64.49-$69.99. Contemporary, so skip if this doesn’t speak to you, but this print would definitely look right at home on a kitchen wall.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.