Style Scenario: Mother’s Day Brunch

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. More than a few are going out to brunch this Sunday. Here’s one way to look your best and be much more comfortable than all the dudes in baggy pleated khakis and squishy, oversized golf polos. And this look isn’t limited to just this Sunday. This outfit should work for any warm weather brunch at a place that’s a notch or three above a greasy spoon diner.

The Sportcoat: Vince Camuto Plaid Linen Blend Jacket – $295. A bit spendy, but appears to be mostly, if not completely unlined, and that subtle pattern is a perfect way to break out of the solids rut. If this is too spendy? There’s always the unlined Lands’ End tailored fit linen blazer. But that plaid is MUCH bolder, so, might want to go with a shirt in a more standard color.

The Watch: Orient Bambino 2nd Generation – $149. Crisp blue hands, domed case, and a hand windable, hacking automatic movement. What’s not to like for $150?

The Shirt: JCF Slim OCBD in Berkshire Green – $31.00. It’s finally starting to feel like summer. Maybe. Depending on where you live. Might as well break out the color. (You can, of course, go with a light blue or white shirt if green ain’t your thing.)

The Pants: JCF Sutton Fit Cotton/Linen Chino – $34.50. The influx of linen should help keep you plenty cool, plus add a bit of texture. Everybody else is gonna be in khakis, so, might as well go with white.

The Sunglasses: J. Crew “Syd” Sunglasses – $118. Or, whatever non sporty sunglasses you prefer. These go on sale often. Full review here.

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Brief in Charcoal – $19.95. Usually we leave the underwear up to you, but there are white pants involved, so, hear us out. Wearing white underwear with white pants can often leave semi-visible “lines” depending on how thick the fabric is. Wearing grey should blend in better with most skin tones, and thus, avoid that line problem.

The Wallet: FFF Sidestep in Latte – $64. Made in the USA From gorgeous Horween leather. And you’re paying for Brunch. Even if you’re out with friends who happen to be Moms? They don’t pay on Mother’s Day.

The Shoes: 1901 Grey Nubuck Wingtip – $110. Another winner from Nordstrom’s younger leaning 1901 line of goods. More subtle than a white buck.

The Belt: JCF Washed Leather Belt in Tan Leather $24.50. Not too dressy, not too casual. Somewhere in between. Kinda like a Sunday brunch.