Style Scenario: The Long Weekend / Early Summer Grill Out

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The unofficial start to summer is in a few days, and most of us will be kicking back enjoying some beer and grilled meat (or a “quee-no”) with friends. Remember, it’s a BBQ. Not a runway during fashion week. That’s why we’re going real simple here. (Top photo credit)

The T-Shirt: J. Crew Factory SLIM Washed Pocket Tee in Heather Chrome – $9.50. Skip the bulky, thick “beefy” tees, or the graphic/logo tees, and go for something slim cut and classic. You’d be surprised how handy that chest pocket can be as well.

The Shorts: J. Crew Factory 9″ Blue Chambray Short in Anchor Print – $24.50. These things are a little more blue in person, and thus, offers just enough contrast to the grey of the tee, while still delivering a bit on a monochrome look. And the anchor print is just preppy enough without being silly.

The Watch: Timex x Red Wing Chrono – $98 w/ ANNIVERSARY ($158). The first model/original color scheme is back in stock at Todd Snyder, and somehow that $60 off “Anniversary” code is still active. For now.

The Extra Layer: J. Crew Textured Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $118.00. I know, lots of J. Crew stuff here, but J. Crew really does know how to make a chunky, but still breathable cotton cardigan. All sorts of nautical vibes here. Something to stash in the trunk of the car in case it’s colder at the lake than anticipated, or, the party drifts into the evening well after the sun has gone down. Too spendy? Try this brown cotton-linen blend option. No shawl collar, but it’s already in the sale section, and should go for around $40 depending on what code is running.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Madronas in Tortoise & Blue Lenses – $55. Rubberized frames won’t slip, and the contrast between the lenses and frames is something else. Ships and returns for free via Huckberry.

The Entertainment: Discraft 175 gram Ultra Star Sport Disc in Nite Glow – $9.25. The great thing about frisbee is that it can be played fast or lazy. Between two people or a big group. Just don’t get beer’d up and tear an ACL trying to show off. Especially in the dark, which this disc is made for.

The Belt: Lands’ End Cotton Web Belt in Olive – $39.50. A blue belt seems like it’d be a little too “matchy-matchy” here. Olive seems like the right play. On sale often.

The Shoes: H&M Made in Portugal “Premium Quality” Leather Sneakers – $59.99. Is it the most luxurious leather ever? No! Are they cheaper than many other, all-white leather sneakers? Yes! More on these shoes over here.

The Socks: Smartwool Merino Blend No-Show Socks – $13.95. Wool > Cotton. Always. Especially in warmer weather where avoiding blisters and funk is crucial. Special no-slip pads at the interior heel keep these from slipping down under your foot while wearing.

The Beer: Lagunitas Daytime IPA (4.65% ABV). A lower ABV session-style beer, so easy to drink without hammering you over the head with ethanol, yet also clocks in at a respectable 54 IBUs (you’ll get that crisp bitterness).

The Hostess/Host Gift: Flowers. Or Beer. If there’s a female hosting the grill out you’re attending, bring some flowers. They don’t have to be extravagant. A bunch of tulips will do just fine, but they’ll convey appreciation to the host for getting everyone together. If it’s a guy hosting, bring a good bottle of beer he can add to his collection. Trader Joe’s can be a great place to pick up either of these at a very reasonable cost.