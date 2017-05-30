Quick Picks: Mr. Porter Sale

Y’know those “Fashion vs. Style Visualized” posts we sometimes run? Mr. Porter is chock full of potential for the fashion side. I’m not trying to rip on ’em, but a lot of us who prefer a more classic, down-to-earth (but still sharp) look cast a pretty strong side eye to some of their bold, loud, expensive stuff. But hey, it’s no skin off my nose. If you drop half a grand on Prada’s version of Tevas, or $4000+ on a jacket that appears to be made out of the physical incarnation of an acid flashback (is that Donald Duck?) more power to you. Just don’t ask me to understand the “why” behind your purchase.

THAT SAID… there are a few pieces in their just launched spring sale that belong on this website. Brace your checking accounts for big numbers. This ain’t Target or H&M. So even the more conservative stuff on the lower end of the Mr. Porter price point scale can get spendy.

Classic, open road inspired good looks. Now, not everyone is gonna like the belt. Understood. But it’s a road jacket based on trench outerwear. British waxed cotton exterior.

Are Miansai / Fish hook styled bracelets still a thing? Even if their time has come and gone, these are pretty subtle compared to many others out there. A flat navy and silver combo, or, a textured grey and gold look. For a lot of us, the only “bracelet” we’ll consider wearing better tick and tell the time, but if you’re into more accessorizing? Good for you.

Pretty sure most (all?) Grenson stuff is made in India these days? But unlike a lot of other Chelsea boots in this price range, these are Goodyear welted. Not Blake stitched. So, better wet weather protection, and a bit easier to re-sole by your local cobbler.

It’ll almost certainly sit in the closet until fall, but that’s not a bad price on what should be a made in the USA, timeless field jacket.

Dead simple. Dead sexy. Always bet on black.

Three fifty ain’t small change for a basic jacket, but in suede? That’s a different story. Cotton blend lining.

More jacket = more suede which is gonna = more cost. But if you’re more into longer, field-style jackets, and less into bombers and harringtons, then this one might be worth a shot.

Chukkas that should do just fine with many a chinos/chukkas/polo combination in warm weather, and they can also look great with dark denim in the fall. Also Goodyear Welted.

Swaps out the Red Wing leather strap for something lighter-weight looking that has some vintage-y texture. Time-piece itself is the same though. Same chronograph movement, same domed crystal.

A mixed-media glove with just enough color, made by people who know a lot about making gloves. Another purchase that’ll be stashed away for more than a couple months. But, that’s why they’re on sale.

More Goodyear welted boots by Grenson, only this time in a traditional, high lace up style and in rich suede. Size suggestions on these is to allegedly size down by half a size.

Button stance looks like it might be a touch high, but perhaps that’s just the online photos? Appears to be totally unlined in the back, which when combined with the cotton/linen blend fabric, should make for a nice, lightweight, breezy jacket for the summer ahead. If $200 is too spendy for you, then consider this option from JCF. That one sure appears to be pretty similar, and just got featured over here.

Note: This Mr. Porter Sale can be very popular with the selfie taking, forum arguing #menswear crowd. So, if stuff sells out fast, don’t be surprised. Looks like ground shipping in the US is free, as are returns.