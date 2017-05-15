Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Clearance, Carmina is Live on Massdrop, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

That’s a mighty kind discount from Brooks Brothers. Sure, lots of the clearance section is understandably out of season, but it’s also a HUGE sale section (thus, the numerous bullet points above). Plenty of all season and warm weather gear is in there. Not all of the clearance section is up for the extra 25% off though. Looks like their younger/slimmer leaning “Red Fleece” collection is out. No code needed. Discount happens at checkout. Doesn’t look like any of it is final sale either. (Pretty sure Brooks Brothers doesn’t do final sale stuff? At least online?) Remember, it is their clearance section, so size and color selection can vary depending on what you’re after. Extra 25% off expires today, 5/15/17.

It has launched. Have at it people. Made in Spain, sleek as all get out, and equipped with a Goodyear welt. It’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but, picking up something similar direct through Carmina is gonna run you $450 ($500 if you include the beechwood shoe trees, which, each pair purchased through Massdrop comes with). So the savings are tangible. Drop goes live on Monday at 6am ET. You’ll be asked at checkout for your size and color (black or brown) preference. Head on over to threads to see a discussion about this drop, and Styleforum has an extensive one too.

Nice of them to offer up a free shipping no minimum code too. Great if you’re looking to pick up a new polo or a new pair of shorts, and that’s it. That extra $5 in savings is nice when it happens at checkout. Meanwhile, looks like that’s a stand-alone, not part of a suit, all wool blazer from JCF? Worsted wool, contrasting buttons, Thompson fit. Pretty sure it’s gonna be fully lined though. UPDATE: Looks like these are excluded? Even though they appear to be a stand alone blazer? Dang. Still worth a mention though since one would think it’d be up for future deals.

Also worth a mention on a Monday