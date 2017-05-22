Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #3 – Cool Toned Color

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation of why this combo works, and click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: B.R. Luxe Rugby Stripe Polo in Slim or Reg – $25.19 w/ BRSUMMER ($49.50). BR’s super smooth, hard to believe it’s all cotton fabric, with wider rugby style stripes. Sizes are hustling out the door fast. Current code knocks an extra 40% off the sale price.

The Chinos: Target Merona Slim Fit Stretch Chino Pants in Light Blue – $24.99. Inexpensive, but boy they look like they’re skinny and not slim. Want something less hospital scrubs in color? Try these stretch khakis from GAP in “Blue Pearl.”

The Chukkas: Allen Edmonds Dundee Boot in Loden – $215.20 w/ SUMMER ($395). Currently marked down via Club Monaco, and the tiered SUMMER code drops them to just over $200. A bit more robust in shape compared to the Massdrop AE chukkas, but not bulky or clunky. And that “loden” shade of olive/green is more versatile than you’d think. Out of your size at Club Monaco? Try the clearance section at Allen Edmonds. They’ve got some left over there.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in Grey – $12.50. The pants are loud enough that a little bit of muted contrast isn’t a bad thing here. Plus, it draws in the grey from the polo.

The Sunglasses: Ray Ban Signet Silver Metal Sunglasses – $89.99 ($179). One of their latest, retro-inspired designs. Really like those blue lenses. Note that the shades in the top of the post are a pair of Persols with blue lenses, that are darn near impossible to find these days.

The Watch: Victorinox Airboss Mach 4 Mechanical – $299.99 FINAL EXPIRED ($1295). The exact opposite of some small, minimalist thing. It’s a bit of a beast at 45mm, but lots of aviation style watches are bigger than average. Swiss made, mechanical (not automatic, you have to wind it) movement. 100m water resistance. 56 hr power reserve. Internal bezel operated by the bezel at 2 o’clock. Quite a nice price for a Swiss made mechanical movement. Final sale though. UPDATE: Looks like these sold out on Massdrop over the weekend? Currently fulfilled by a 3rd party seller on Amazon for $399 at post time. That could change quickly though. The retail market moves fast these days.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $23.97 w/ ALLIN ($39.95). Not messing with a good thing here.