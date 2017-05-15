Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #2 – Northern Lights

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation of why this combo works, and click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com

The Polo: EXPRESS Tech Stretch Polos – $39.90. Best in show from this year’s polo palooza. 95% cotton and 5% spandex. nice and fitted without being crazy tight. Great placket, and the bit of chambray contrast is a nice touch. Does go on sale from time to time, but not as often as many of us would like.

The Chinos: Bonobos Summerweight Stretch Chino – $98. “Northern lights” is a term that refers to an outfit that combines dark colored trousers and a light colored sportcoat. Traditionalists often don’t like the look since it’s a flip of what they’re used to (frumpy, gold buttoned, navy blazers and jaundiced looking pleated khakis). But Northern Lights really works. Both with sportcoats, or, with a light polo up top, and dark pants on the bottom. Here, it’s the spendy Bonobos summerweight chino. Fingers crossed that they go on sale. Otherwise, there’s the JCF summerweight chino. Just one fit for those though, and it’s the “Bleeker” straight fit with a 16″ leg opening. UPDATE: Looks like they do carry that weight of chino in Sutton and Driggs fits, they’re just called “lightweight” instead of summerweight. Thanks to Brandon A. for the tip!

The Chukkas: Ted Baker London “Torsdi 4” Chukkas – $89.97 ($220). A $220 asking price seems steep, but $90? That seems plenty fair. On sale at Nordstrom Rack. And y’know what else would work great here? The Massdrop x Allen Edmonds chukka (which is shown at the top of the post), or the crepe sole J. Crew Kenton Chukka.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in Navy – $12.50. Try to match your socks to your pants if you can. It’ll make your legs look longer, and thus, you slimmer and taller. Again, we want thin, breathable, wicking, lightweight wool socks. Leave the thick camp sock in the drawer.

The Sunglasses: UNIQLO Wellington Folding Sunglasses – $14.90. Cheap, a classic wayfarer design, and they conveniently fold up to a more compact, pocket size for storage.

The Watch & Strap: Casio Diver – $46.47 + Heavy Duty Nato Strap – $17.49. Everybody’s favorite bargain dive watch, only with the rubber strap switched out for a striped NATO option.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95. Simple. Clean. Timeless. Works.

The Briefcase: Made in the UK Cambridge Satchel Classic Folio – $150.50 ($215). Dead simple and made in the United Kingdom. The metal back bar that keeps the top closed is a nice bit of simple engineering. Ships fast and free via the Amazon owned East Dane.