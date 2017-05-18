Allen Edmonds 2nds Savings, Charles Tyrwhitt Flash Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

McAllister Wingtip Oxfords – $195 ($299)

Carlyle Plain Toe Oxfords – $195 ($299)

Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxfords – $195 ($299)

Dundee 2.0 Chukkas – $197

Dalton Wingtip Boots – $245 ($349)

Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $245 ($349)

Mora 2.0 Double Monk Straps – $227 ($299)

Strandmok 2.0 Suede Oxfords – $126 ($239)

Bartlett (Independence Collection) Oxfords – $299 ($399)

First, I can’t stand using the term/phrase “Memorial Day Weekend Sale,” but, more on that next week. Second, looks like AE’s shoebank has already reduced prices on a lot of their wheelhouse models in preparation for next week’s long weekend/unofficial start of summer retail push. As always, size, width, and color availability depends on what specs you’re going for. No e-commerce this time, so, you’ll have to make a phone call. But there are a ton of popular models now under $200. Remember, you’ll get hit with a $10 re-stocking fee for any returned through the post factory 2nds. Big thanks to Brian C. for the tip!

High thresholds? Yes, but Club Monaco almost always includes 3rd party goods in these tiered sales. (Will update ASAP if it turns out that there are exclusions this time around. And CM carries some 3rd party stuff that’s awfully tough to get on sale, like Filson gear.) Meanwhile, that navy and black seersucker sportcoat could be a real winner for the warm weather ahead. It ain’t easy to find seersucker in a darker color palate.

It’s a true end of season clearance, so sizes and colors are scattered about, but there are some surprisingly good looking items left with decent size and color availability. And a merino wool blend henley for $25? That seems awfully rare.

20% off is pretty significant for Charles Tyrwhitt, when you consider the code appears to be working site-wide. That, and a lot of their shoe collection is already marked down. So the savings are significant. Meanwhile, when it comes to their wheelhouse product (shirts), the deal drops them to just under $40 if you buy four. Not amazing ($30 seems to be about where CT shirts bottom out these days depending on the promotion) but still pretty good considering it’s not a select shirt sale, and their white and light blue dress shirts are up for the discount.

Is it just me… or have prices on Citizen watches jumped, quite a bit, on Amazon as of late? Meanwhile, Jomashop is running this “doorbuster” event, and the prices on the very same watches are noticeably less. (i.e. Where they used to be on Amazon. Not sure what’s up on the Bezos behemoth.) Anyway, don’t forget to use the free shipping code. Review of that Titanium leather strap chrono can be found here.

Also worth a mention: