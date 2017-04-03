Monday Sales Tripod – Nordy’s Surprisingly Stacked Sale Section, a new Italian Wool Blazer, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.
#1. Nordstrom: Sale Section is pretty solid right now
- Levi’s 514 Straight Leg Jeans in Tumbled Rigid – $39.99 ($59.50)
- Wolverine Francisco Chukka Boot – $107.90 ($180)
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers – $59.20 ($74.95)
- Vince Camuto ‘Bradbury’ Chelsea Boot – $157.99 ($225)
- Tretorn Suede Sneakers – $77.99 ($110)
- Shwood Newport USA Made 52mm Polarized Sunglasses – $126.75 ($169)
- Jack Mason 42mm Racing Watch – $116.90 ($195)
- Barbour Duke Regular Fit Waterproof Waxed Cotton Jacket – $267.33 ($399)
- J&M Conard Wingtip Boot – $129.90 ($175)
- Robert Barakett Calgary Long Sleeve Polo – $44.74 ($89.50)
- Bensol Flannel Wool Trousers – $98.90 ($165)
- Nordstrom 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Trunks – $22.90 ($34.50)
- Frye Leather Card Holder – $54.99 ($78)
Who put a quarter in the Nordstrom sale section? It’s not 80 pages long (like it can be during the half-yearly sales), but there are some nice finds in there right now. Plus? Everything STILL ships and returns for free.
#2. Lands’ End: 30% off Reg. Price items w/ AMAZING30 and 5881
- Half-Canvas Tailored Fit Comero Italian Wool Navy Blazer – $202.30 ($289)
- 8″ Volley Swim Trunks – $27.65 ($39.50)
- Cotton Web Belt – $27.65 ($39.50)
- Tailored Fit Lightweight No-Iron Oxford – $31.15 ($44.50)
- Tailored Fit Linen Blazer – $160.30 ($229)
- Lightweight Chino Blazer & Pant – $152.95 ($218.50)
So look what’s back (see #8 over here), and is being pushed hard by the Lands’ End promotional team. Half canvas. Italian wool. Available in either their tailored or traditional fit. The one issue that many of us might have with it? It’s fully lined. That’s not going to be a deal breaker for plenty, but heading into the warmer months? It will be a “close but no cigar” situation for some.
#3. Bloomingdale’s 25% off select items w/ FRIENDS
- Billy Reid “Bond” Peacoat in Grey – $312.75 ($695)
- Billy Reid “Bond” Peacoat in Navy – $521.25 ($695)
- Frye Arden Suede Lace Up Boots – $112.59 ($278)
- Skagen Holst Brown Leather Strap Watch – $108.50 ($155)
- The Men’s Store at Bloomingdale’s Suede Drivers – $87.50 ($145)
- The Men’s Store at Bloomingdale’s Cashmere Crew – $76.49 ($198)
There are a LOT of exclusions with this friends and family sale, but, there’s still plenty to pick from simply due to the vast width and breadth of what they carry. And that includes their in house brand too. That Skagen Holst? Tough to find with a brown leather strap. So not a bad find there.
BONUS Need Supply Co.: 20% off w/ FAMANDFREN
Alden is excluded, but it looks like most of the rest of the site is fair game? Perhaps? And that includes the likes of Filson and Wolverine 1k mile. Even stuff that’s already on sale (such as the Wolverines.) Returns are free, but you have to have it postmarked and on its way back within 7 days of receiving it.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- J. Crew: 25% Off $125+, 30% Off $200+ w/ code MOREISMORE. Tons of exclusions though.
- J. Crew Factory: 50% off the site + extra 40% off clearance w/ code GETDOWN
- Todd Snyder: 15% off the Todd Snyder collection but know orders won’t ship until 4/12.
- Banana Republic & GAP: 40% off w/ GREAT (usual exclusions apply)