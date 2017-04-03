Monday Sales Tripod – Nordy’s Surprisingly Stacked Sale Section, a new Italian Wool Blazer, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

Who put a quarter in the Nordstrom sale section? It’s not 80 pages long (like it can be during the half-yearly sales), but there are some nice finds in there right now. Plus? Everything STILL ships and returns for free.

So look what’s back (see #8 over here), and is being pushed hard by the Lands’ End promotional team. Half canvas. Italian wool. Available in either their tailored or traditional fit. The one issue that many of us might have with it? It’s fully lined. That’s not going to be a deal breaker for plenty, but heading into the warmer months? It will be a “close but no cigar” situation for some.

There are a LOT of exclusions with this friends and family sale, but, there’s still plenty to pick from simply due to the vast width and breadth of what they carry. And that includes their in house brand too. That Skagen Holst? Tough to find with a brown leather strap. So not a bad find there.

Alden is excluded, but it looks like most of the rest of the site is fair game? Perhaps? And that includes the likes of Filson and Wolverine 1k mile. Even stuff that’s already on sale (such as the Wolverines.) Returns are free, but you have to have it postmarked and on its way back within 7 days of receiving it.

Also worth a mention on a Monday