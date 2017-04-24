Monday Sales Tripod – Ludlow Suits for $320, Last Call for AE’s Big Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

What was 25% off now becomes 30% off, and there’s even a few items worth a glance up for that extra 50% off final sale/get this stuff outta here discount in the sale section. Summer suits are somehow still getting the discount, and their do-anything/look great anywhere Caspian Blue Italian Cotton sportcoats are back down to under $160. Unlined too.

They’re claiming “new styles added”… but it doesn’t look like a ton of new additions and or further price drops? Stuff seems to be sitting pretty steady at their previous price points. That said, I think (think?) much of their clearance Peal & Co. English made footwear have had an additional cut? Not sure. Anyway, there’s plenty in there, since it’s Brooks Brothers, and their clearance section usually kicks about at 50 – 60ish pages worth of inventory.

Last chance for awfully good prices on first quality, USA Made footwear. With costs of materials and labor rising everywhere, you gotta hand it to Allen Edmonds. $245 for a pair of shoes like the Cornwallis? The design/quality to price ratio really is quite something.

Doesn’t have to be a regular priced item this time. It can be on sale. And that means you can really do some damage with their Canvas line (which they appear to be trying to wipe off the face of the earth). Gonna be tough to beat $120 for what should be a slim fitting suede bomber.

