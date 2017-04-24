Monday Sales Tripod – Ludlow Suits for $320, Last Call for AE’s Big Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. J. Crew: 30% off Select + 40% off Sale Items w/ BIGSALE
- Ludlow Italian Oxford Cloth Jacket & Pant – $382.20 ($546)
- Ludlow Italian Chino Suit Jacket & Pant – $319.20 ($456 )
- CROSBY Italian Chino Suit Jacket & Pant – $319.20 ($456)
- Ludlow Italian Wool/Linen Suit Jacket & Pant – $319.20 ($456)
- Cotton-Linen Crewneck Sweater in Wide Stripe – $48.65 ($69.50)
- Cotton Belt in Stripe – $27.65 ($39.50)
- Syd Sunglasses – $82.60 ($118)
- Ticking Stripe Belt – $27.65 ($39.50)
- Crosby or Ludlow Cotton Sportcoat in Caspian Blue – $159.60 ($228)
- French Linen Cardigan Sweater – $62.50 ($89.50) shown at top of post
- Ludlow Blazer in Italian Cashmere – $418.60 ($598)
- Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $42.49 FINAL ($118)
- Italian Cashmere Nautical Striped Crew Sweater – $74.99 FINAL ($225)
What was 25% off now becomes 30% off, and there’s even a few items worth a glance up for that extra 50% off final sale/get this stuff outta here discount in the sale section. Summer suits are somehow still getting the discount, and their do-anything/look great anywhere Caspian Blue Italian Cotton sportcoats are back down to under $160. Unlined too.
#2. Brooks Brothers: Up to 70% off Clearance Items Event
- Fitzgerald Fit Cotton/Linen Sport Coat – $268.80 ($448)
- Fitzgerald Fit Striped Linen Sportcoat – $268.80 ($448)
- Peal & Co. Medallion Perforated Captoes – $388.80 ($648)
- Peal & Co. Perforated Captoes – $388.80 ($648)
- Regent Fit Lambswool Sport Coat – $268.80 ($448)
They’re claiming “new styles added”… but it doesn’t look like a ton of new additions and or further price drops? Stuff seems to be sitting pretty steady at their previous price points. That said, I think (think?) much of their clearance Peal & Co. English made footwear have had an additional cut? Not sure. Anyway, there’s plenty in there, since it’s Brooks Brothers, and their clearance section usually kicks about at 50 – 60ish pages worth of inventory.
#3. Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale Ends TODAY
- Cornwallis Oxford – $245 ($395) (review here)
- Fifth Ave Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Carlyle Oxford – $279 ($395) (review here, and shown at top of post)
- Warwick Single Monk – $279 ($395) (review here)
Last chance for awfully good prices on first quality, USA Made footwear. With costs of materials and labor rising everywhere, you gotta hand it to Allen Edmonds. $245 for a pair of shoes like the Cornwallis? The design/quality to price ratio really is quite something.
BONUS L.E.: 40% off ONE item w/ EXPLORE & 1278
- L.E.C. Bayhead Suede Bomber – $119.99 ($495)
- L.E.C. Canvas and Suede Duffel – $71.99 ($170)
- L.E.C. Sweater Polo – $23.99 ($60)
Doesn’t have to be a regular priced item this time. It can be on sale. And that means you can really do some damage with their Canvas line (which they appear to be trying to wipe off the face of the earth). Gonna be tough to beat $120 for what should be a slim fitting suede bomber.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- J. Crew Factory: 40% – 60% off site wide, no code needed.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items, no code needed.
- Bloomingdale’s: Take $25 off every $100 you spend on a selection of reg. priced goods w/ PRIVATE