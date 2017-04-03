Brooks Brothers up to 70% off Clearance Sale

Not gonna lie. The Brooks Brothers clearance section is tough to keep track of. There’s just so much in there, and it feels like sometimes prices move on some items while they’re stuck on others. And that appears to be the case here.

They launched this online clearance “event” this morning (Monday 4/3/17) and… the site promptly crashed. The two events probably aren’t connected, but, well that happened. Meanwhile, the BCSP17 tiered code? That just recently went kaput. So some of the more expensive items here could have been had for less last week. But that still doesn’t mean a deep dive into their clearance section isn’t warranted. Especially now that last year’s warm weather stuff is once again becoming relevant. Off we go now.

Garment dyed for softness. 97% cotton and 3% cashmere. Patch pockets on the lower half, along with the washed look, helps keep this thing casual. Just a yoke lining in the back.

Need a nice tie for an upcoming warm weather wedding or other big event? Then a square ended knit tie is probably your best bet. Big fan of the dots on that Italian wool number.

Yes indeed, they’re running a three select shirts for $159 promo once again. And while it is a “select” items sale, some of the shirts they got in there for the three-pack savings are pretty solid. Bold stripes, gingham, and a nice but not overly aggressive windowpane. Breaks down to $53 a shirt. That’s not UNIQLO cheap, but if you like Brooks Brothers non-iron button downs? Not a bad time to stock up.

And it’s not just sport shirts. Select dress shirts are up for this bundle deal too. Plenty of styles and patterns to pick from.

A cotton linen blend that should be spot on for the upcoming warmer weather. And it looks like Brooks Brothers recently discontinued their Fitzgerald fit for sportcoats? Bummer. Looks like it might be lined in a lightweight cotton? Maybe?

Italian merino wool, sporty rugby stripes, and made for their younger leaning/trimmer fitting red fleece collection. Could look great with some white chinos and a pair of canvas sneakers for a laid back but still put together cool spring/summer evening look.

Spendy? Yes. But the 1818 line is the real deal. Made in Italy from really nice fabrics. Of course the wheelhouse solids aren’t gonna make it to the clearance section, but a navy, subtle plaid? Why not?

Still kicking about in the clearance section and still with plenty of sizes left. Nice lightweight linen that doesn’t feel flimsy. Stripes are on the thicker side, but the contrast isn’t over-cooked.

Basics made in their own Saxxon wool. Good for year-round layering. Not from the Red Fleece line though, so expect a more classic cut on these things. Plenty of colors to pick from when it comes to the V-necks.

Retro and then some. From the Red Fleece line so expect it to fit a bit closer. Not as in your face as the super bold/thick striped tennis sweaters more than a few brands are running with this year. The waffle knit is also a nice contemporary update when compared to the classic cable knits you’d usually see on a tennis sweater.

Another Fitzgerald fit sportcoat. Out of season? You bet. But that’s also why it’s on sale. Made from a wool/silk blend fabric that was woven in Italy.

Hoodies don’t get a ton of play on this here website, but this one? Merino wool with a glen-plaid front? Not bad. Another item from their Red Fleece line, so, it should fit a bit trimmer than stuff from the main line.

Brooks Brothers is saying this clearance event “ends” on April 6th. What happens then? Who knows. In the past, some items have seen their prices go up a bit. But prices seem relatively stable on this one, for now. Maybe.