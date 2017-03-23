Allen Edmonds & Massdrop joining up again, BR Suiting, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

NOTE: Allen Edmonds Massdrop Chukka launches at 9am ET AND IT’S ALWAYS FINAL SALE

Final sale shoes are almost always a bad idea. But… these Allen Edmonds chukkas are the real deal. I fought off the usual side-eye I give final sale shoes and bought into these things the last time they were available. Two observations: They are NOT go anywhere at anytime boots. Also, they’re downright luxurious. The suede is buttery and then some, yet the last shape keeps the toe and heel in comfortable structure. Again, these things are not rugged. I mean, they’d hold up okay I’m sure, but they feel more luxurious than trail ready. So, be warned. Big thanks to Mark G. and James W, for sending in the tips on their return!

***NOTE: Prices above ^ reflect purchasing & using those 20% off giftcards at Staples***

Big thanks to Jon F. for this tip. Ready to play the game? Let’s play the game. So Banana Republic is running a suiting sale right now (up to 40% off) and their usually excluded Monogram line is up for the discount. Word is that their Monogram suits MIGHT be fully canvassed now? Possibly? You can also save even more if you pick up some GAP inc. gift cards via Staples (of all places… who knew?) at a 20% discount. So, let’s say you want that “Cascade” Monogram suit that’s shown above. Usually it’s $648. With the sale, it’s $515.50. SO… head to Staples and buy $500 worth of BR gift cards for $400. The final price of the suit then ends up being $415.50 out of pocket. Oh, and if you use a GAP inc. credit card for the purchase? You can knock an extra 10% off with BRCARD.

Two tiers, and some exclusions here for sure. No Filson, and some of their shoes are excluded, but it does appear that the Allen Edmonds made selection is up for this discount. Remember, you can always pick up something cheap to tip the balance if an item is just below a threshold (like that BrooksCool blazer).

Usual exclusions? THEY DON’T APPLY. This time. Friends and family event, so, even jeans and leather accessories are up for the discount. Free shipping no minimum is a nice bonus too. No $50 threshold to trip.

Certainly more casual than the Massdrop Allen Edmonds chukkas, thanks to the textured, natural rubber sole, but much less expensive. Made in Italy from thoughtfully sourced materials. Super comfortable. Full review of the Chukka can be found here.

Also worth a mention: