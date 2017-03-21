Quick Picks: J. Crew 30% off + Extra 30% off Sale

Spring time. That means more sun, lighter fabrics, and rabbits doing the hibbity-dibbity more frequently than a batch of over-tanned MTV Reality Show contestants with a free and unfettered supply of Bud Light Strawberitas.

Woof.

While it might be leaning more towards the “late winter” temps now in much of the Northern Hemisphere, you can believe that spring is on the precipice of… springing. You will soon look back and think “hey, it done did sprung. or sprang… sprunk?” So if the wardrobe needs a bit of a warm weather refresh, now’s the time to start thinking about picking up a new piece or two. Is this the best sale ever? Not really. But it’s certainly timely, now that we’re post vernal equinox. Off we go with some quick picks:

A bit spendy for cotton, but J. Crew knows what they’re doing when it comes to the shawl collar cardigan thing. Beefy looking stitch, perfect deep shade of navy, and a contrast stitch at the placket. Great for after the sun goes down and your guest(s) are up for another round of drinks.

After launching their line of sunglasses last year, J. Crew seemed to take a hard stance on NOT putting any of their shades on sale. That’s not the case anymore. Keyhole bridge here with sleek metal temple pieces. Nice blending of two styles.

All Italian cotton. Crisp without being stiff. A shade of blue that’s interesting but doesn’t shout. Unlined. Walks the line between dressed up and dressed down perfectly. A terrific warm weather blazer that can absolutely pull duty in the cooler months if you’re good with a jolt of (subtle) color. Kinda bummed that these things are the only unlined sportcoats up for this discount, as their extremely popular (for good reason) Portuguese linen/cotton sportcoats aren’t getting the cut this time around.

See #6 over here. Either of these two would fill that need nicely. And yes, I’m counting the “light hickory” of the braided cotton belt as a “brighter” color. It’s subtle and earth tone, sure, but it’ll fit right in during the warmer months.

Retro but still really relaxed. Tipped at the sleeves, collar, and chest pocket. Just wish it came in their true slim option.

A bit expensive for a patterned button down, but this one comes in J. Crew’s true slim fit, and it’s also cut from lightweight Indian Madras cloth. Wear it now under some layers, and then lean on it as an airy alternative to an oxford when it gets steamy.

Made in China, but really not a bad price for these sunglasses. The quality is there, and it’s this mid-point price range (between high end designer and gas station cheapies) that’s tough to find. Full review of the Jack can be found here. Regular price is $98.

Yet another better looking alternative to a hooded sweatshirt. Already heavily marked down and the extra 30% off makes it nice and affordable.

Full honesty…. leather goods at J. Crew can sometimes be lacking in quality. Their shoes? Fine. But it’s their accessories that can be a bit… odd feeling. That said, I haven’t seen this thing in person yet. It’s awfully plain looking, but that should appeal to plenty. And two hundred bucks for an all leather brief, while not unheard of, is usually a decent deal. NOT final sale, so, worst case scenario is that it goes rocketing back to the warehouse.

The green option is already marked down (albeit by only ten bucks) and the navy is still at full price. Thus, the price difference. Full review of this thing can be found here.

A nice investment. In their true slim fit, made from merino wool in a year round weight, and easy to layer over just about anything.

Travel season is quickly approaching, and if you’re one to NOT pack all that light, here’s a bag worth considering. 17 1/2″ H x 26″ W x 9 1/4″ D = over 4,000 cubic inches of space. Waxed canvas with leather accents.

Just keep in mind that their slim pants are a true slim. So don’t bust a hammy trying to get in them if you’re the type who carries mass on his lower half.

Just a dark merino v-neck lurking in the sale section, now about half off with the code.

Friends, that there be a one hundred and sixty dollar t-shirt. And no, it’s not up for the 30% off code (not that that would make a real difference). Is this what one wears when a favorite polo might be in the wash?

This HAPPYSPRING 30% off select items + extra 30% off sale items code runs through Friday 3/24.