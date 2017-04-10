Monday Sales Tripod – Bonobos 25% off tier, Brooks Bros. Suits + Sportcoats 40% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

That’s one hefty discount considering Brooks Brothers doesn’t usually head north of 20% or 25% off. And they’re not perpetually running sales either. The catch? They seem to conveniently (for them, not you) not have a ton of stock right now. So sizes are scattered. Got a derby party coming up? $298.50 for a GREY striped (not the standard blue) seersucker suit from Brooks Brothers, in their Fitzgerald fit, seems like a fine way to go all out for the run for the roses.

Yes, it’s a steep threshold, but if you love Bonobos? It’s at least something. They’ve been a bit reluctant to offer up codes and promos to their regular customers as of late (there is a perpetual deal for newbies out there). The star of this show, just in time for the warm weather, has to be their Unconstructed Italian wool blazers. Super light. Barely there construction. Tons of colors. Shown above in bright navy and then at the top of the post in grey. Note that while they still have patch pockets on the lower half, they’ve since changed the breast pocket to a welt. So, don’t be mislead by the in person shots.

The Obvious Pick: Orient Bambino 2nd Generation Version 2 in White & Gold, Cream & Blue, White & Blue, or Black & Silver – $119.99 FINAL

Final sale, since it’s Massdrop, but that’s a mighty fine price for a hackable, hand-windable, instant classic. Usually these things kick around closer to $150 or more, depending on the retailer. Full review of the white dial / blue hands option can be found here. Do know that since it’s Massdrop, you have to fork over your email address to get access to the event. It’s one of those members only deals.

Also worth a mention on a Monday