Monday Sales Tripod – Bonobos 25% off tier, Brooks Bros. Suits + Sportcoats 40% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: 40% off Suits & Sportcoats
- Fitzgerald Fit Grey Stripe Seersucker Suit – $298.80 ($498)
- Regent Fit Brookscool Plaid Suit – $418.80 ($698)
- Regent Fit Check Sport Coat – $298.80 ($498)
- Milano Fit Textured Windowpane Sport Coat – $298.80 ($498)
- Regent Fit BrooksCool Solid Suit – $418.80 ($698)
- Regent Fit Lightweight Construction Linen Sportcoat – $268.80 ($448)
That’s one hefty discount considering Brooks Brothers doesn’t usually head north of 20% or 25% off. And they’re not perpetually running sales either. The catch? They seem to conveniently (for them, not you) not have a ton of stock right now. So sizes are scattered. Got a derby party coming up? $298.50 for a GREY striped (not the standard blue) seersucker suit from Brooks Brothers, in their Fitzgerald fit, seems like a fine way to go all out for the run for the roses.
#2. Bonobos: 25% off $175+ w/ SAVE4SPRING
- The Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $300 ($400) multiple colors
- The Jetsetter Jean (92% cotton, 6% poly, 2% elastane) – $133.50 ($178)
- Two Pairs of Summerweight Stretch Chinos – $147 ($196)
Yes, it’s a steep threshold, but if you love Bonobos? It’s at least something. They’ve been a bit reluctant to offer up codes and promos to their regular customers as of late (there is a perpetual deal for newbies out there). The star of this show, just in time for the warm weather, has to be their Unconstructed Italian wool blazers. Super light. Barely there construction. Tons of colors. Shown above in bright navy and then at the top of the post in grey. Note that while they still have patch pockets on the lower half, they’ve since changed the breast pocket to a welt. So, don’t be mislead by the in person shots.
#3. Massdrop: Orient Bambino 2nd Gen Version II – $119.99 FINAL
The Obvious Pick: Orient Bambino 2nd Generation Version 2 in White & Gold, Cream & Blue, White & Blue, or Black & Silver – $119.99 FINAL
Final sale, since it’s Massdrop, but that’s a mighty fine price for a hackable, hand-windable, instant classic. Usually these things kick around closer to $150 or more, depending on the retailer. Full review of the white dial / blue hands option can be found here. Do know that since it’s Massdrop, you have to fork over your email address to get access to the event. It’s one of those members only deals.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Allen Edmonds: Their Anniversary sale is going on, with $150 off select models like the Cornwallis and Fifth Ave.
- J. Crew: 30% off select and sale items w/ LOTSTOSHOP
- Banana Republic, GAP, and Old Navy: 40% off w/ SPRING and zero exclusions. Picks here.
- Jomashop: They’re running a Hamilton watches doorbuster event, and you can knock off an extra $10 (that’s dollars, not a percentage) w/ FLASHFS10
- Spier & Mackay: They just released some cotton and linen options for summer.
- DSW: 25% off men’s dress shoes, no code needed, discount happens at checkout.