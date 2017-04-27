BR Rapid Movement Denim, Summer Ready Basics, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: 40% off Select Reg. Priced Items (no code needed)
- Rapid Movement Jeans in Slim or Straight Fit –
$70.80($118)
- Grant (Slim) or Camden (Standard) Fit Non Iron Stretch Dress Shirts – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Silk Linen Crew Pullover – $41.70 ($69.50)
- Slim Dark Rinse Japanese Traveler Jean – $70.80 ($118)
- Heritage Double Breasted Trench – $166.80 ($278)
- Classic Trench – $150 ($250)
- Heritage Cashmere Linen Sweater – $76.80 ($128)
- Slim Traveler Pant – $59.10 ($98.50)
BASICS BASICS BASICS. But, if you’re here? On this website? You know the immense value that comes with well executed, well fitting, and still comfortable basics. BR, for now, SEEMS (there are always exceptions) to be excelling here. And yes, this could change any minute. Who knows. Exclusions? Of course. BR Picks are out, yet it seems like Banana Republic is (for the time being) limiting the use of that usually pesky label? When Rapid Movement jeans aren’t a BR Pick, then something is afoot.
UPDATE: Looks like The Rapid Movement denim is now excluded? Even though they’re not a BR Pick? Weird. Traveler jeans are working, but as of mid morning it looks like the RM Jeans aren’t getting the cut anymore? Dang.
DSW: $10 off $49, $20 off $99, $40 off $199 w/ APRILSHOWERS
- Timberland Earthkeepers 6″ Boot – $139.95 ($159.95)
- Aston Grey Leather Chukka – $79.95 ($99.95)
- Mercanti Fiorentini Nubuck Driver – $49.95 ($59.95)
- Blake McKay Oxford – $89.95 ($109.95)
- Aldo Suede Driver – $59.95 ($69.95)
- Aston Grey Orlando – $79.95 ($89.95)
A bit of a mixed bag here, being that we’re in between seasons, but allow some waxing nostalgic about a pair of boots. Those Timberland Earthkeepers are the real deal. Yes, they aren’t as robust as a Red Wing or Wolverine 1k (some claim their sole wears down awfully quick)… but the shape is right, the leather is good, and they are friggin’ comfortable. This model of boot has been around about as long as this website has. Are they super rugged? No. Are they flimsy? No. Is the anchor on that driving loafer a nice Miansai knock off? Yes! Wait, where were we?
J. Crew Factory: 40% off New Arrivals
- Thompson Fit Seersucker Suit Jacket & Matching Slim Pant – $159
- Unconstructed 100% Linen Sportcoat – $94.50 (expect it to be ultra lightweight… like this)
- Knit Cotton Striped Tie – $26.50
- SLIM Linen Button Down – $34.95
- SLIM OCBD – $32.50
Lots of new stuff just dropped over at the J. Crew Factory website as of yesterday. It’s still early, so for the deal hunters a better code or cut might be in the distance, but there’s plenty to browse for now.
GILT: Italian Made Wall & Water Shoes Event
- Made in Italy Wall + Water Wingtip Leather Oxford – $169
- Made in Italy Wall + Water Cap-Toe Double Monkstrap – $139
- Made in Italy Wall + Water Suede Double Monkstrap – $169
The thing about Wall & Water shoes? High risk and high reward. Yet, post sale to Bloomingdale’s, there might be some deals to be had (less the… hard to accept risk). Just be careful. They’re almost certainly Blake stitched, but understand how the return policy could impact you.
J. Crew: 40% off Sale Items w/ BIGSALE
- Fireman’s jacket – $95.99 ($228)
- Field mechanic jacket – $112.80 ($198)
- Italian Cashmere Striped Crew – $89.99 ($225)
- Raglan-sleeve crewneck sweater – $32.99 ($79.50)
SO. J. Crew. Interesting week. Honestly, I don’t know what any of this means. But the fellas on threads are having an intelligent discussion on what means what. That said, for now? It’s gonna be business as usual-ish until some sort of overall strategy gets agreed upon.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SPRINGBREAK (note that this is a one day sale, just today, 4/27… their sale section also seems super picked over at post time?)
- Todd Snyder: 25% off and free shipping on TS and TS Champ collections w/ SPRING25
- GAP: 40% off no exclusions w/ GIVE
- Rue La La: They just launched a Brooks Brothers event this morning. Feels like a clearance. Sizes are scattered.
- Jack Spade: 20% off $200, 25% off $350, 30% off $500 w/ TREATS