BR Rapid Movement Denim, Summer Ready Basics, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

BASICS BASICS BASICS. But, if you’re here? On this website? You know the immense value that comes with well executed, well fitting, and still comfortable basics. BR, for now, SEEMS (there are always exceptions) to be excelling here. And yes, this could change any minute. Who knows. Exclusions? Of course. BR Picks are out, yet it seems like Banana Republic is (for the time being) limiting the use of that usually pesky label? When Rapid Movement jeans aren’t a BR Pick, then something is afoot.

UPDATE: Looks like The Rapid Movement denim is now excluded? Even though they’re not a BR Pick? Weird. Traveler jeans are working, but as of mid morning it looks like the RM Jeans aren’t getting the cut anymore? Dang.

A bit of a mixed bag here, being that we’re in between seasons, but allow some waxing nostalgic about a pair of boots. Those Timberland Earthkeepers are the real deal. Yes, they aren’t as robust as a Red Wing or Wolverine 1k (some claim their sole wears down awfully quick)… but the shape is right, the leather is good, and they are friggin’ comfortable. This model of boot has been around about as long as this website has. Are they super rugged? No. Are they flimsy? No. Is the anchor on that driving loafer a nice Miansai knock off? Yes! Wait, where were we?

Lots of new stuff just dropped over at the J. Crew Factory website as of yesterday. It’s still early, so for the deal hunters a better code or cut might be in the distance, but there’s plenty to browse for now.

The thing about Wall & Water shoes? High risk and high reward. Yet, post sale to Bloomingdale’s, there might be some deals to be had (less the… hard to accept risk). Just be careful. They’re almost certainly Blake stitched, but understand how the return policy could impact you.

SO. J. Crew. Interesting week. Honestly, I don’t know what any of this means. But the fellas on threads are having an intelligent discussion on what means what. That said, for now? It’s gonna be business as usual-ish until some sort of overall strategy gets agreed upon.

