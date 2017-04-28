A Surprising GQ Cover Star, An Epic Kickstarter Catastrophe, & Here Come the Kingsman again

BE YOUR OWN GOD OF MISCHIEF!

(thank you)

WHEN I SAY THAT I FEAR FOR OUR FUTURE… it’s generally due to stories like this.

AFTER YEARS OF CONSIDERATION… and at least one previous Dossier post, I have decided I need a couple of these for my back yard.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE IN AMERICA: When you see stories like this, it gets you thinking.

GUYS: Basically. Regardless of the source material, so to speak.

ONE NIGHT IN BANGKOK…makes a gut butt rumble. Thank you, I’m here next week.

FROM THE GOLDEN CIRCLE:

(thank you)

It has become obvious to me that Dossier uber-contributor Eric H. has a spot-on idea of what I find interesting. For example:

MILLENNIAL MATRIMONY: I guess I don’t have a problem with this.

AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH? Ugh. It kind of totally sucks to read something like this and not feel like a total piece of crap about it. I very much doubt that this situation is limited to one brand. And it isn’t limited to phones. I realize this is not a new phenomenon. But in this day and age, it is right there for us to ignore at our technological convenience. So what’s the answer?

I WANT TO RIDE MY BICYCLE. But not this one. Nope. Good on them but not for me. Eric H might have a different opinion.

INCOMING: There is something about heist movies that make for terrific optical delights. This appears to be one of them.

WHEN I SAY THAT I FEAR FOR OUR FUTURE: This is something the best and brightest of the Venture Capitalists thought was worth a buttload of bank. Speaking of squeezing…

THE SUPPLY CHAIN. It is evolving. Or at least in the process of.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

Mid-century graphics are my favorite graphics.

THIS IS RELEVANT TO MY INTERESTS: I used to be a designated organ donor. Until I found out that I can’t (on account of blood cancer). For those of you thinking about it, this is worth your time. Meanwhile, there are new approaches to securing donations that many people will understandably have issues with.

COME FOR THE BLOOD…stay for what Eric H. calls “food porn.” This is a good thing.

PERSPECTIVE AND PREDICTIONS: If you were wondering why your were seeing Mark Zuckerberg way more than you are used to (I was anyway), this. As for the prediction, two words: Snow Crash. (Snow Crash) And yes, the two are related. Also, I am going to be reading this book. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve read from him.

WHEN I SAY THAT I FEAR FOR OUR FUTURE…really? Really? Really. I might have liked a couple of his movies once upon a time but for some reason it never occurred to me to ever see them again.

MOMMY’S ALRIGHT, DADDY’S ALRIGHT, THEY JUST SEEM A LITTLE WEIRD: SPOILER ALERT – don’t read this if you want to be surprised by the songs used in the movie when you see it. Because, this is about the soundtrack.

YES PLEASE!

(thank you)

DOSSIER UPDATE: Not all crowd-funded projects make it out of the starting gate. But this is a fairly spectacular flame out.

AN ALTOGETHER DIFFERENT SORT OF UPDATE: Dappered’s Operations Manager must have been relieved at the lack of dongs featured here of late. Let’s fix that.

THAT YAPPY LITTLE NEIGHBOR’S DOG FROM HELL: You know. The one that’s always biting your heels even as you are the only thing that can save it from itself? Pretty much.

HEAD GAMES: When it comes to our mental health, your environment may play a more substantive role than you might think.

THIS IS RELEVANT TO MY INTERESTS: Both of my parents died from Alzheimers. So anytime I find out about something like this, I hope it is good news for the future.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly Possibly the most mostliest ever.