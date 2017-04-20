$20 Shorts + OCBDs, The Shoebank gets in on the Anniversary Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
AE Shoebank: Anniversary Sale Savings
- Fifth Avenue Oxfords – $195
- Strandmok 2.0 Suede Oxfords – $127
- Carlyle Oxfords – $219
- Cornwallis Oxfords – $195
- Camp Moc-Northland – $77
- Dundee 2.0 Chukkas – $197
Is it a world-beater of a sale over at the Shoebank? Not really, especially considering how good the prices are on some wheelhouse, 1st quality models on the main site right now. But still, anytime you can get a pair of Allen Edmonds, even 2nds quality, at under $200, it’s worth a mention. Those warm-weather ready, suede, Strandmok 2.0s? At $127? VERY tempting. Remember, size and width and color varies depending on the size and width you’re after. And no more e-commerce checkout. That flash sale is gone. You gotta make a phone call this time.
J.C.F.: 50% off, no exclusions + “Cheep” Deals of more than half off
- Thompson Fit Chino Suit Jacket in “Faded Indigo” or “Pale Pewter” – $84.00
- SLIM Oxford Cloth Button Down Shirts – $19.95
- Slub Linen Jacket – $114 (gotta say it looks mighty fine on its own)
- 9″ Shorts in Anchor Print, Washed Oxford, or Linen/Cotton – $19.95 – $29.50
- Oxford Cloth Suit Jacket & Matching Slim Pant – $133
- Microgrid Linen Cotton Sportcoat – $89
- Thompson Fit Peak Lapel Tux Jacket + Slim Pant = $249
Looking for a new, polished looking chino sportcoat, but hate chopped tails and functioning sleeve cuffs? Now’s not a bad time to look at J. Crew Factory’s Thompson suiting line. The more casual fabrics can easily pass as a stand alone sportcoat, but are usually excluded. Not this time. Meanwhile, their sunwashed oxford shorts have dipped to under $20 a pop, and their OCBDs are also more than half off. No code here. Prices are as listed on the site.
EXPRESS: 40% off everything (except 3rd party?)
- EXPRESS Tech Stretch Polos – $23.94 ($39.90)
- Suede Lace-Ups – $64.80 ($108)
- Wool Trim Sneaker – $41.94 ($69.90) (not leather, synthetic uppers)
- Stripe Blazer – $106.80 ($178)
The annual Polopalooza is coming up quick, and those Express Tech polos might just make a serious run at best in show this year. 95% cotton and 5% spandex = quite a bit of stretch. Chambray, 4 button placket is a nice touch as well. NOT your Grandpa’s crummy golf polo.
Spier & Mackay: Summer Suits Pre-order Sale
- Tan Cotton Slim or Contemporary Fit Suit – $225ish ($261ish USD)
- Blue Wool/Linen Check Slim or Contemporary Fit Suit – $225ish ($261ish USD)
- Copper Linen/Silk Slim or Contemporary Fit Suit – $225ish ($261ish)
Gotta hand it to Spier & Mackay. Again. The use of lower patch pockets on their summer suit jackets is a nice, casual touch. More importantly though? In terms of cotton? These things are just a quarter lined in the back with a butterfly style that makes moving about nice and easy. As always, remember that prices on the Spier & Mackay site are listed in Canadian Dollars. Not sure when these pre-order savings are set to end.
Jack Spade: 25% off sale items w/ SPRING
- Twill Cotton Blazer – $179.25 ($348)
- Cotton/Nylon Mac – $261.75 ($498)
- Plaid Slim Toiletry Kit – $55.50 ($148)
- Barrow SLIM Brief – $149.25 FINAL ($398)
Full disclosure… I have zero experience with Jack Spade clothing. Accessories? Yes. Big fan of that Barrow Slim Brief with the stripe. But clothing? No. So, be warned. But while there is some final sale stuff in there, not all of it is final sale? So, perhaps worth taking a shot at? Code expires on 4/17.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 30% off a small selection of shirts, tees, and sweaters, plus 30% – 50% off FINAL sale.
- Allen Edmonds: As previously mentioned, their Anniversary Sale is going on.
- East Dane: 20% off or 25% off $500+ w/ EVENT17. Picks here.
- Brooks Brothers: They’re still running their 40% off suits and sportcoats wardrobe event.