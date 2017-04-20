$20 Shorts + OCBDs, The Shoebank gets in on the Anniversary Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Fifth Avenue Oxfords – $195

Strandmok 2.0 Suede Oxfords – $127

Carlyle Oxfords – $219

Cornwallis Oxfords – $195

Camp Moc-Northland – $77

Dundee 2.0 Chukkas – $197

Is it a world-beater of a sale over at the Shoebank? Not really, especially considering how good the prices are on some wheelhouse, 1st quality models on the main site right now. But still, anytime you can get a pair of Allen Edmonds, even 2nds quality, at under $200, it’s worth a mention. Those warm-weather ready, suede, Strandmok 2.0s? At $127? VERY tempting. Remember, size and width and color varies depending on the size and width you’re after. And no more e-commerce checkout. That flash sale is gone. You gotta make a phone call this time.

Looking for a new, polished looking chino sportcoat, but hate chopped tails and functioning sleeve cuffs? Now’s not a bad time to look at J. Crew Factory’s Thompson suiting line. The more casual fabrics can easily pass as a stand alone sportcoat, but are usually excluded. Not this time. Meanwhile, their sunwashed oxford shorts have dipped to under $20 a pop, and their OCBDs are also more than half off. No code here. Prices are as listed on the site.

The annual Polopalooza is coming up quick, and those Express Tech polos might just make a serious run at best in show this year. 95% cotton and 5% spandex = quite a bit of stretch. Chambray, 4 button placket is a nice touch as well. NOT your Grandpa’s crummy golf polo.

Gotta hand it to Spier & Mackay. Again. The use of lower patch pockets on their summer suit jackets is a nice, casual touch. More importantly though? In terms of cotton? These things are just a quarter lined in the back with a butterfly style that makes moving about nice and easy. As always, remember that prices on the Spier & Mackay site are listed in Canadian Dollars. Not sure when these pre-order savings are set to end.

Full disclosure… I have zero experience with Jack Spade clothing. Accessories? Yes. Big fan of that Barrow Slim Brief with the stripe. But clothing? No. So, be warned. But while there is some final sale stuff in there, not all of it is final sale? So, perhaps worth taking a shot at? Code expires on 4/17.

Also worth a mention: