USA Made Boots, $55 Summer Sportcoats, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Suiting is of course excluded (yet the navy worsted suit separates are still kicking about at $199 total) but the rest seems to be fair game. Even the “special getaway shop” stuff. If you can apply a code to it, you can apply the 35% off Gilt City voucher to it. Now, there is something to be said for patience. Who knows what’s on the way from JCF. But for now? $55 – $70 for a spring/summer ready sportcoat in their Thompson fit? That’s not just solid, that’s down right great. All picks above reflect the use of that free Gilt City 35% off voucher.

Big thanks to reader Jason M. for the tip here. Never heard of the “Stuttgart”, but some guys actually prefer their wingtips in a blucher style as opposed to the more formal oxford. Makes ’em easier to dress down. Meanwhile, the Fairfax has a bit of a love/hate thing going on with the general public. The Kenilworth? It’s as shoe-y as a shoe can get. And that’s a good thing.

Two things about Ledbury are true: Their stuff is pricey, and their stuff is awesome. So? Many of us are relegated to the sale section, fingers crossed that a code comes along. And that’s what’s going on right now through Sunday. It’s a true clearance, but there’s still some versatile shirts and sweaters in there. Final sale though.

Usual exclusions apply (so, jeans and leather accessories like belts are out), but there seems to be some new arrivals worth giving a shot. One item in particular? These new “classic stretch” blazers. Could make for a versatile, go-to, smooth cotton blazer? But read the reviews. One points out that yet again, the sleeves run long and the buttons at the cuffs are functional. Dang. Meanwhile, head on over to threads for reaction to GAP’s Army Green blazer shown above.

The Obvious Pick: Trench Boot in Chromexcel Black, Brown, Natural, Color #8, or Rough Out Suede – $359.99 FINAL

A reminder because this drop is very much about to close. THESE ARE FINAL SALE. And 9 times outta 10 final sale shoes are an awful, terrible, no good, might as well go eat worms idea. BUT… these are made in the USA boots, crafted from Horween leathers, you get to pick from one of five colors (including the burgundy CXL #8) AND you can choose either a plain or quarter-brogue style cap toe. Built on Oak Street’s “Elston” last. Remember, this is Massdrop so it’s order first, then delivery comes later (late May). You’ll be asked to pick your leather color, toe style, and sole (Dainite is available for an extra $30) at checkout.

Also worth a mention: