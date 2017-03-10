Today’s Happy Hour, Comments Sections, & Lady Magic

WHEN YOU SHOW UP FOR FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR:

MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Applause. Hearty, unending, spirited applause.

NOT THAT IT’S GOING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE: One can dream, right?

BAD REPUTATION: This isn’t going to help combat all the bad press they’ve been receiving. And I suppose this would fall under the “consequences” category. None of that though is an issue for today’s teens. And this, more than anything else I’ve read recently, makes me feel so damn old. Editor’s Note: Good gravy. And to think, I chose to purchase a vehicle with a stick shift.

SPEAKING OF TEENS: This is fairly embarrassing. AF.

WILD PONIES AND OTHER FAUNA: This is all sorts of interesting. I’m not sure if any of you have been following the aftermath of this accident, but these findings are fascinating and I love the idea of this inadvertent game preserve. I mean, all things considered.

WADE AND THE SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS: Now this is a wardrobe malfunction.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

THIS MIGHT HURT A LITTLE: I’m just going to leave this here. But wait, there’s more. I hope none of that hits too close to home. Here, maybe this will make you feel better? And hey, at least you didn’t pull a boneheaded move like this. Or, for that matter, this. All better, right?

PSSST! HEY KID: Want to melt your brain?

PERSPECTIVE: And context. Red Riding Hood was bad ass. Editor’s Note II: Holy sh*t. I had no idea. Somebody forward this to Arian Foster, STAT.

WANT: This might be the first time I’ve ever wished I was on Team PC. Because this lights up all my nerd alerts.

WE DANCE ALONE…

…that’s why we only listen to electronic music. From The Lobster. If you’ve seen it, you are either smiling or shuddering. There is no in-between.

HE’S BACK! Another terrific contribution from my-soon-to-be-replacement, Eric H.:

NO LONGER NIMBLE: At the end of a long career, the Thimble speaks.

WHEN YOU DON’T HAVE A CAMPER VAN: These are sweet.

THE MORE YOU KNOW (RAINBOW COMET SPLOOSH): Have you ever wondered why barns are always, you know, red? Hint: it’s all in the stars.

EPIC FLOWS: As in, dudes with. And because it can not go without saying, the Spice must flow.

GET. IN. MA. BELLY! Appalachian food porn.

LADY MAGIC! This is probably not what you think it is.

GOALS: Lighthouse + Milky Way + New Zealand = my kind of existence.

The Milky Way over Nugget Point Lighthouse, New Zealand.

ALL IS NOT LOST: We can change our ways. At least, I hope so. So much.

BEST LAID PLANS: “Will you…blaaaaaaaaaaaaargggh…”

AWKWARD: Um, e-mails and stuff and…really? AOL? (Says the guy still using a Hotmail address.)

BAD FORM: I’m sure there are a few reasons why this shouldn’t make me laugh and all, but I’m a bit of a dick. Also, is that Peter Griffin IRL?

NO LOOKING BACK: I deactivated my Facebook account a month ago and my stress has been cut in half. Then I come across something like this and I’m even happier with my decision. On the other hand, props to them for making this happen. Finally.

DRIVE.

‘MURICA! As my editor said, when I sent him this, “A picture is worth a thousand words. This one is worth a zillion.”

ONE OF THESE DAYS…this will be relevant to your interests. Meanwhile, where do I sign up?

FOR THE RECORD: Not shopped.

OUT OF CONTEXT…nightmare fuel of the week.

CREATIVE SHENANIGANS ARE THE BEST SHENANIGANS: This guy gets all the props. Even the fake ones.

INCOMING!

So it turns out, Eric H. and I are at odds when it comes to Horror movies. He’s not a fan. I am. (Even though I squirm. A lot.) But even Eric was intrigued enough to forward this my way just about the time I stumbled across this trailer. We both thought it worthy of your time.

