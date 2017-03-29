The Dappered Space: Adding Color with Green

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Due to the arrival of spring (and March being the month of Saint Patrick), green is the color of the moment. We’re seeing more of it around outside, and brighter greens are appearing as well in new style releases. As with adding color to an outfit without overdoing it, green can be used in the same way to add subtle, or not so subtle, color to a room. One of the fastest (and easiest) ways to add green to a room is with one or more plants. But if you don’t have a green thumb, or are just looking to get some green in your space via decor, here are some easy but not overwhelming suggestions.

A classic split back chair with leafy green upholstery. Add these to the ends of a dining table, or pair with a small table to create a conversation set. This versatile shade of green should be able to fit in with a good amount of decor. Comes in a set of two from Cost Plus World Market.

The greens in this set are more subdued, but still add that color we’re going for. Create a striking grouping of photos by framing in either wood or black frames. These prints are itty bitty, but the Etsy shop that sells them can create multiple sizes, and can frame, or mount on canvas and other materials.

The shell of this pillow is made from 60% wool, 40% viscose, and you can choose whether it comes stuffed with polyester or down. A really easy way to add a pop of green to a chair or couch.

You get a twofer here. Actually, a threefer, since the ottoman lid can flip and create an end table (or be used as a serving tray). Faux leather, or if you’re a cool kid, vegan. Reviews say this is true to color, so what you see is what you get.

Made in Portland, Oregon, and sold by Etsy shop DW Vintage. If you like the looks of the early part of the last century, this is a unique way to incorporate some green. Measures 10.25 inches in diameter, so will work well hanging over a reading chair in a corner.

A print of a geological map of the iconic national park. It’s 13″ x 19″, not huge, but put it in a black frame, and it can become a striking piece on your wall. Or, if you lean towards naturalistic decor you can try a wood magnetic frame.

Looking at this rug I think “Hemingway in the tropics.” I can see it in a room with light walls and medium to darker wood furniture. Can be used either indoor or out. If you prefer graphic pops rather than duplicating patterns, this might work for you. Only a few left at Walmart.com. (Another Walmart link!) May be able to find it in-store though.

This deep jade green will look right at home in a room that’s decorated with more neutral colors. Sold through Target, so you can pick up a sportcoat AND some curtains. Price is per panel, and the price varies depending on how long of a curtain you need.

Going with greens associated with military camo will inject much more subdued color, since they move towards grey/brown. This blanket isn’t cheap, but it’s going to last a long time, and age better than a squishy polyester blanket will. Sold by Huckberry.

Throwing this in here since there’s one of these things in the header photo (can’t seem to find it in that darker green though). Full disclosure, I found the one I have at TJ Maxx, so it was significantly less expensive than the prices you’ll find online. Yes, it’s just a tea kettle, but Le Creuset makes heavy duty products that should last as long as you have it around. An easy was to display some green in a kitchen.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.