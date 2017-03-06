Monday Sales Tripod – Spring Jackets, Year Round Trousers, Throwback Polos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

Been a little bit since J. Crew ran a nice sized extra % off their sale items code. So, here it be. Doesn’t appear that there’s too many final sale items lurking about either (those should actually be an extra 50% off if you happen across one of them). Lots of cooler weather stuff, but, there’s some year-round worthy gear as well. Code expires tomorrow, 3/7/17.

The Obvious Pick: Trench Boot in Chromexcel Black, Brown, Natural, Color #8, or Rough Out Suede – $359.99 FINAL

Careful here fellas. We’re talking final sale shoes. And that can be a big, BIG mistake for plenty. BUT… these are made in the USA boots, crafted from Horween leathers, you get to pick from one of five colors (including the burgundy CXL #8) AND you can choose either a plain or quarter-brogue style cap toe. Built on Oak Street’s “Elston” last. Remember, this is Massdrop so it’s order first, then delivery comes later (late May). You’ll be asked to pick your leather color, toe style, and sole (Dainite is available for an extra $30) at checkout.

LE’s new spring arrivals seem to be a little slow to roll in, but that Tailored Fit Linen Blazer might be the real deal. Patch pockets, slim but not tight fit, and unlike the competition (looking at you BR) the designers were smart enough to skip the lining on this one. Or at least, most of the lining. Looks like it’s just a butterfly self-lining in the back? Meanwhile, really liking that new shade for their popular year’rounder dress trousers. Sorta a blue-ish grey thing going on there. Code and pin are set to expire tomorrow. Remember, just full priced stuff here. It won’t work if the item in question is on sale.

Also worth a mention on a Monday