Red Carpet Less is More, Beards of Yore, &… Winona

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(Thank you)

EDITOR’S PICK OF THE WEEK: No really, Joe found this. And this. What if we are all basically being recycled?

SPEAKING OF OUR EDITOR. Once upon a time he made some really interesting points about analog watches. And those words stayed with a lot of you, including Dappered reader Jon S who discovered an article on a completely non affordable analog watch that reminded him of Joe’s original points.

THERE COMES A TIME…when you link to a source you never would have considered linking to because THIS MAN IS A DAMN HERO. More and more I feel a calling to that island.

RUBBER BARON? Henry Ford had a vision for the Amazon. It makes for a pretty amazing read.

WINONA.

(thank you)

The Winona pic is for our pal Eric H. who once again shared some Dossierables with us.

THE POWER OF THE PILL/PILL. You may find yourself one day jacked up on your own supply. And you might just be bouncing along to this.

MAYBE, JUST MAYBE…it’s better off that you DON’T have one of the big yellow and blue boxes in your town.

LOOK! ON THE WATER! It’s a boat? It’s a plane? Wait, wut? Single use vessels are not the distribution of commerce that they used to be. Or, to put it another way, introducing the most expensive skidoo ever.

WHEN LESS IS MORE:

(thank you)

쓰레기 Samsung’s very bad, not-at-all good, super terrible series of events continues.



FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH…I’m just going to leave this right here. Then there’s this. And while I’m at it…this.

MORE OF THIS PLEASE: If he can do it, many more can and should. Full marks.

GAMER BROS: Does this matter? Does it bother you? Is it just accepted practice? So many questions. #ptbarnumlegacy

NEXT TIME YOU ARE IN SIN CITY…at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, on the 23rd floor, and you’d like a mini bottle of bubbly, here you go. (I think Joe will concur with my opinion that this hotel happens to have an amazing lounge as well as one of the finest restaurants I’ve ever had the pleasure of dining at.)

Editor’s Note: Yes indeed. Even the restroom has a view of the strip.

CHEERS:

(thank you)

HEADS UP: Are you easily squeamish? Is anxiety a deep dark personal pal? Do you prefer to spend less time with your counselor and more time not crying under your pillow? Yeah, you might just skip to INCOMING already.

WE ARE DOOMED: Skynet is alive and well and waiting to send back increasingly confusing story-lines.

WE ARE DOOMED EVEN MORE: But at least we’ll all be prepared from seeing all of the movies, amiright?

G’DAY MATE! Australia, in two parts. Apparently these guys are super sweet. Kind of. But these guys? Not always. So nice work ma’am. No nonsense kind of server. My favorite.

что ебать You probably shouldn’t watch this at work. Or if you have Circus issues. Or if linear time is strictly a “forward, march!” kind of thing for you. And you aren’t watching this at work are you? Otherwise, I have no words.

INCOMING:

BONUS INCOMING:

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.