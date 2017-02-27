Monday Sales Tripod – Japanese Selvedge, UK Made Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.
#1. J.C.F.: 30% off + extra 40% off Clearance + Free Ship w/ GOLDMINE
- Thompson Fit Unconstructed Flex Chino Blazer – $93.80
- SLIM Jersey Polo Shirts – $20.65
- SLIM Merino Wool V-Neck Sweaters – $23.99 FINAL
- Buffalo Check Wool Cardigan – $50.99 FINAL
- Shoulder Patch Cotton Crew – $23.99 FINAL
Suits are out (no big surprise there) and so are their OCBDs, but the rest seems to be fair game. Free shipping no minimum is a nice little bonus as well. Now might not be a bad time to stock up on some of their slimmer fit spring/summer wear. Like their lightweight, jersey fabric polos. Their slim fit is noticeably closer to the body than the standard fits of other brands.
#2. East Dane: 15% off $200+, 20% off $500+, 25% off $800+ w/ GOBIG17
- Filson Original Briefcase – $276.25 ($325)
- Loake Mitchum Suede Chelsea Boots – $238 ($280) review here
- Loake Kempton Chukka Boots – $255 ($300)
- J.W. Hulme Co. American Heritage Leather Portfolio Briefcase – $636 ($795)
Steep thresholds, but it’s good on both regular price and sale items… with exclusions. It’s gotta have a “GOBIG17” or “Select Style” tag on it. Looks like Wolverine 1ks are out, but much of the rest of the site seems to be fair game. Remember… it can be an advantage to add something small/cheap to your cart if you’re close to a threshold (like on that pricey as all get out JW Hulme brief) to trip the next level of discounts.
#3. GAP: 40% off, no exclusions, w/ HAPPY
- Japanese Selvedge Jeans in Slim or Straight Fit – $64.80 ($108)
- Clarks for GAP Chelseas – $66 ($110) or Bushacre Boots – $60 ($100)
- Basic Belt in Dark Brown, Light Brown, or Black – $23.97 ($39.95)
- “Bi-Stretch” Khakis – $47.98 ($79.95)
- Classic Mac Jacket – $76.80 ($128) seen at top of post
No exclusions? Well okay then. GAP isn’t really at the forefront of most guy’s minds like they used to be, but there’s still some solid stuff to be had there. Like those new “bi-strech” khakis. Haven’t seen/felt em’ up close yet, but 92% cotton, and 8% elastane? That means they should give and move with you a heck of a lot more than any other “stretch” chinos.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Banana Republic: They’re running a deal on pants that gives some minor discounts on their Traveler Jeans as well as the new “Rapid Movement” denim. Still pricey ($95ish) but at least it’s something.
- Lands’ End: $10 off $50, $25 off $100, $50 off $150 w/ SUPER and 2382
- Hautelook: They’ve just launched a Shinola event as of this morning.
- Coast to Country: They’ve launched a “spring cleaning” clearance sale w/ quite a bit of Barbour floating about. Careful though, it’s all final sale. Big thanks to Paul K. for the tip!