Monday Sales Tripod – Japanese Selvedge, UK Made Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

Suits are out (no big surprise there) and so are their OCBDs, but the rest seems to be fair game. Free shipping no minimum is a nice little bonus as well. Now might not be a bad time to stock up on some of their slimmer fit spring/summer wear. Like their lightweight, jersey fabric polos. Their slim fit is noticeably closer to the body than the standard fits of other brands.

Steep thresholds, but it’s good on both regular price and sale items… with exclusions. It’s gotta have a “GOBIG17” or “Select Style” tag on it. Looks like Wolverine 1ks are out, but much of the rest of the site seems to be fair game. Remember… it can be an advantage to add something small/cheap to your cart if you’re close to a threshold (like on that pricey as all get out JW Hulme brief) to trip the next level of discounts.

No exclusions? Well okay then. GAP isn’t really at the forefront of most guy’s minds like they used to be, but there’s still some solid stuff to be had there. Like those new “bi-strech” khakis. Haven’t seen/felt em’ up close yet, but 92% cotton, and 8% elastane? That means they should give and move with you a heck of a lot more than any other “stretch” chinos.

