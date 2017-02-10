Cheating Slots, Sinatra’s Selfie, and the latest Dating App

BEFORE THE FAME: Carey Grant late 1920’s.

WHO’S GOING FIRST? There’s a new men’s contraceptive in town. Just a little prick in your vas deferens and you’re good to go.

THE HOUSE ALWAYS WINS…except when this guy is around. I want to see this movie.

DO YOU EVEN GAME DUDE? Because if you do, this is relevant to your interests.

HATERS GONNA HATE: I get it. I do. More than you might think. But this seems like a fairly…er…negative basis for a relationship. Also, I know nothing about this stuff.

PROTO-ACTION FIGURE: “Shave him”…He’s all man.

I dunno. Seems pretty objectifying to me. Also, the 70’s were wack in the best way (nsfw tumblr name).

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: Maybe this is old-hat to you, but it seems helpful to me. A wrinkle free way to fold a suit, pants and shirt for your suitcase.

DEAL BREAKER: Considering they are one of the most insidious inventions of all time, further evidence that HOA’s are the worst thing ever. I SAID THE WORST THING. Also, that is some lame thievery.

ESCAR D’OH…that is the weirdest looking service animal. Ever. Also, who knew they got this big? Then there’s this. Extreme ribbit.

DILEMMA: I have a rule. I don’t purchase single use kitchen items. Or novelty kitchen items. And I’m kind of certain this qualifies as both. But still. On the other hand, this might just be the best office accessory ever. Sold.

“I TRIED GUYS.”

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES: Alexa would never let you down like this. Probably. Maybe.

HEADS UP: Do not even think about clicking here if you are subject to vertigo. Because, great googly that seems to be the definition of death defying.

ONE OF A KIND: There is something to be said about being the only one who does what you do. This is fascinating.

HEADS UP AGAIN: No, Lady GaGa did not jump from the top of the stadium during her Super Bowl performance, and no, those lights weren’t doing their magic in real time. But still. This is pretty impressive.

SELFIES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A THING: Sinatra circa 1938

ALL OVER THE WORLD…do we start connecting the dots? Because there seems to be a pattern here. I am such a geek for this stuff.

FREE MARKET AT WORK: At what point does greed become actionable? There has got to be a balance.

BEEN THERE DONE THAT…part of a mostly regular routine.

RIP OFF YOUR SHIRT.

“Come to me and I’ll shoot you so full of strength and vitality you’ll think it’s your birthday.”

WHERE’S MY CUT? This doesn’t even surprise me anymore. I own one of these TV’s. Give me my money.

RESIST: More of this please. Much more of this. And while we are at it, cheers to this woman too.

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: I’m just going to leave this right here.

CONSEQUENCES: In space, no one can hear your genes alter.

INCOMING!

Halloween is going to be the best day ever. I might have to take the day off from work. And by “may” I mean “will.” Priorities.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.