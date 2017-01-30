Monday Sales Tripod – JCF Mega Clearance, Stafford Boot Price Drop, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.
#1. J. Crew Factory: Extra 50% off Clearance w/ LOVETHIS
- Cotton Shoulder Patch Crew – $12.49 – $19.99 FINAL ($24.99 – $39.99)
- SLIM Washed Patterned Shirt – $12.49 FINAL ($24.99)
- Thompson Wool Blend Topcoat – $84.99 – $89.99 FINAL ($169 – $179) also shown at top of post
- Cords in Sutton or Bleecker Fit – $19.99 FINAL ($39.99)
- SLIM Merino V-Neck Sweater – $19.99 FINAL ($39.99) limited sizes
- Lambswool Fair Isle Shawl Neck Cardigan – $29.99 FINAL ($59.99)
Sizes can be a bit scattered, but we’re coming towards the tail end of winter clearance time… so if you’ve got a hole in the cold weather wardrobe that you’d like to fill, on the cheap, now’s perhaps the time to do it. Pretty sure most of you guys are set on the cold weather stuff by now, but, just in case. Code LOVETHIS expires today, 1/30/17.
#2. JC Penney: Extra 20% Off w/ 3FORYOU
- Stafford Harrow Cap Toe Grain Leather Boot – $55.99
- Stafford Decaon Wingtip Boots – $39.99
- Stafford Gunner Cap Toe Boots – $39.99
That’s more like it. Stafford’s latest bargain boot was stuck at $120 for the first few weeks (maybe a month?) after it debuted. Then it finally dropped in price, but had been oddly excluded from codes. Now it looks like it’s open season on these things. MEANWHILE… the Gunner and Deacon are down to $39.99 with the code, but be warned. Seen some reports on social media that the leather on those things has changed? The country of origin has moved too? Used to be Bangladesh, now it’s India. Still. For forty bucks. I mean… they’re forty bucks. And for whatever reason, people are still loving them in the reviews on JC Penney’s site? Even in the most recent reviews from December and January?
#3. B.R.: 40% off reg. price w/ BRSTYLE & Extra 50% of Sale
- Slim Wool/Linen Sportcoat – $150 ($250)
- Dellbrook Loafer – $82.80 ($138)
- Classic Trench in Navy or Khaki – $150 ($250)
- Suede Chelsea Boots in Sand or Olive – $118.80 ($198)
Mentioned this sale last week, but it’s worth another quick mention here if for nothing else than to draw attention to that new, unlined sportcoat. Yes, unlined. BR (at least on that particular medium blue wool/linen option) decided to nix the lining in the back. Which is awesome. 67% wool, 33% linen. Unfortunately, their new “rapid movement” denim is still excluded. As are traveler jeans.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SALEON
- UNIONMADE: Extra 20% off final sale items w/ EXTRA20
- J. Crew: Extra 40% off sale styles w/ GETSHOPPING
- GAP: Most of the site is on sale + extra 25% off w/ MORE