Monday Sales Tripod – JCF Mega Clearance, Stafford Boot Price Drop, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

Sizes can be a bit scattered, but we’re coming towards the tail end of winter clearance time… so if you’ve got a hole in the cold weather wardrobe that you’d like to fill, on the cheap, now’s perhaps the time to do it. Pretty sure most of you guys are set on the cold weather stuff by now, but, just in case. Code LOVETHIS expires today, 1/30/17.

That’s more like it. Stafford’s latest bargain boot was stuck at $120 for the first few weeks (maybe a month?) after it debuted. Then it finally dropped in price, but had been oddly excluded from codes. Now it looks like it’s open season on these things. MEANWHILE… the Gunner and Deacon are down to $39.99 with the code, but be warned. Seen some reports on social media that the leather on those things has changed? The country of origin has moved too? Used to be Bangladesh, now it’s India. Still. For forty bucks. I mean… they’re forty bucks. And for whatever reason, people are still loving them in the reviews on JC Penney’s site? Even in the most recent reviews from December and January?

Mentioned this sale last week, but it’s worth another quick mention here if for nothing else than to draw attention to that new, unlined sportcoat. Yes, unlined. BR (at least on that particular medium blue wool/linen option) decided to nix the lining in the back. Which is awesome. 67% wool, 33% linen. Unfortunately, their new “rapid movement” denim is still excluded. As are traveler jeans.

Also worth a mention on a Monday