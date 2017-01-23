Monday Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Clearance Restock, Traveler Jeans, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Clearance Section Restock?
- First Ave. Dress Boot in Brown Country Grain – $297 ($445)
- First Ave. Dress Boot in Walnut or Black Custom Calf – $297 ($445)
- Dundee 2.0 Suede Chukkas in Loden, Snuff, or Bitter Chocolate Suede – $277 ($395)
- Belted Gloves in Suede/Leather or Wool/Leather – $49.97 ($75-$85)
What was once gone, is now back? Highly unusual. Especially for clearance. But, those who wanted to pick up a pair of the fantastic First Ave. dress boots (full review here) on discount, now have an extra chance. Same goes for their Dundee 2.0 chukkas. Plenty of accessories in the clearance section too.
#2. Bonobos: Extra 40% off FINAL sale items w/ FROSTEDTIPS
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Heather Navy – $192 FINAL ($400)
- Moleskin 5-Pockets – $64.80 – $76.80 FINAL ($148) multiple colors
- Made in the USA French Corders – $58.80 – $62.80 FINAL ($128) multiple colors
- Bedford Pant – $52.80 FINAL ($138) brown or macintosh
Well okay then. No more tiers, which was the case over the weekend. Today they’re just doing a blanket 40% off all final sale items, which seems to be about as good as it gets for Bonobos. (The highest tier didn’t hit 40% off until $175+ previously.)
#3. B.R.: Up to 40% off Select Items
- Traveler Jeans in Rinse – $82.50 ($118)
- Traveler Jeans in Gray – $82.50 ($118)
- Silk Cotton Cashmere Long Sleeve Sweater Polo – $47.50 ($79.50)
- SLIM Tipped Pique Polo – $26.50 ($44.50)
No, Traveler Jeans aren’t 40% off (they’re closer to 30% off), but still. A discount on their incredibly popular, ridiculously flexible, traveler denim is worth a mention. Looks like this promotion is set to expire today, Monday 1/23/17.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- J. Crew: Extra 40% off sale styles w/ SHOPSALE and they’ve got some standard and slim Bowery wool pants for cheap right now.
- JC Penney: The new Stafford Harrow boots (review here) have finally gone on sale. $69.99 currently. Today’s code doesn’t seem to apply to em’ though.
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 20% off $100+ with GOODDEAL which happens to put their worsted wool Thompson suits down to $200.