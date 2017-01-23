Monday Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Clearance Restock, Traveler Jeans, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

What was once gone, is now back? Highly unusual. Especially for clearance. But, those who wanted to pick up a pair of the fantastic First Ave. dress boots (full review here) on discount, now have an extra chance. Same goes for their Dundee 2.0 chukkas. Plenty of accessories in the clearance section too.

Well okay then. No more tiers, which was the case over the weekend. Today they’re just doing a blanket 40% off all final sale items, which seems to be about as good as it gets for Bonobos. (The highest tier didn’t hit 40% off until $175+ previously.)

No, Traveler Jeans aren’t 40% off (they’re closer to 30% off), but still. A discount on their incredibly popular, ridiculously flexible, traveler denim is worth a mention. Looks like this promotion is set to expire today, Monday 1/23/17.

Also worth a mention on a Monday