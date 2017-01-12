J. Crew Sportcoats & Sweaters, Bonobos Moleskin, Cords, Flannels… & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The good news? J. Crew’s sale section is stacked right now. Not a better time to save cash if you’re a fan of J. Crew’s sweaters and sportcoats. The bad news is that the vast majority of it is final sale. So you best know your size and be prepared to be stuck with something if it doesn’t work out in person. Meanwhile, the seasonal suit sale is getting lots of run through their promotional channels, but most of these suits have been up for codes in the not too distant past. Just quietly. Still, 40% off a half-canvas number from J. Crew isn’t half bad. Stock on the sale items can move quick, but at post time, picks above had at least decent size availability left. For now. Code SHOPNOW expires Sunday, 1/15. Suit sale ends today, 1/12.

The Obvious Pick: Made in the USA Canvas Blazer in Navy, Grey, Army Green, or Dark Oak – $139

Very interesting. 12 oz duck canvas sportcoats, in four different colors, in what they’re calling a shape that’s “nicely tailored but still easy to wear.” Fully lined in chambray. Sizing isn’t in measured chest sizes, but the expected, more casual, XS – XXL sizing scheme. Since this is Gustin, you’re prefunding the making of the garments, and they won’t be delivered until March or April. And remember that returns aren’t for cash. They’re for an exchange (if you’re lucky) or potentially store credit. Still… $140 for a made in California, casual canvas sportcoat is something that should be applauded. Really hope these work out for everyone who jumps on board. And they’re getting funded… quick.

Yep. It all appears to be final sale. Which stinks. But the Bonobos fans be lickin’ their chops. Because their winter pants are now nicely discounted, and there’s plenty to gawk at in terms of more tailored stuff (like that unconstructed Italian wool navy heather blazer). Plus, if you prefer your sweaters and knits to sit closer to your body, their slim fit is a nice and true trim cut through the sides and arms. Code expires tomorrow, 1/13/17.

As a card carrying member of team thunder thighs… UNIQLO jeans just aren’t gonna fit into my own personal wardrobe. But from what I understand, some of you fellas sure seem to like em’. Multiple washes available in either the regular fit, plain ol’ denim (from Kaihara no less), or the stretch selvedge, which has 2% spandex in the mix.

Remember, we’re talking Billy Reid here, so even on sale some of their stuff is gonna be pretty darn pricey. And be careful of final sale items. No returns on that stuff.

Also worth a mention: