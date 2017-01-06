Best Posts of 2016 – Nightmare Fuel, Bad Grooming, & Style Mistakes

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2016, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2016. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

We all love SuitSupply. The quality and style of the suits that they offer are hard to beat for the price. Plus? Free shipping and free returns. But most would agree that sometimes their ad campaigns can get somewhat… weird. And last spring’s visuals seemed to have a little nightmare fuel mixed in.

Fake tans. Unkempt finger and toenails. Stray hairs growing out of odd places. All these grooming foibles can be distracting, and detract from an otherwise stylish and well put-together look. It doesn’t take much, but small efforts in the grooming department can greatly enhance a guys appearance.



Admittedly a little tongue in cheek, but with some realistic truths sprinkled in. We don’t consider ourselves here to judge. On the contrary, we hope that any guy (or gal) that stops by this site finds it informative, or at least funny, without negatively questioning their own sense of style. But quoting from the original post, “…as an exercise in filtering, here’s perhaps some fashion flags that could warrant at least some tactful, slightly suspicious side-eyeing…”

You’re a rare breed if you’ve never spent money on clothing, footwear, or anything really, that seemed like a great idea at the time, but in the harsh face of reality was obviously a bad choice. For those of you (all of you) hanging your head in shame, we’ve been there. This post was written with that “so stupid!” feeling in mind, because we’ve made all of those mistakes before.