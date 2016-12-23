Uber Loser, Mistletoe Changes, and the Rat Pack Gathers for the Holiday

RAT PACK HOLIDAY!

Editor’s Note: Awesome shot. But boy, you can just smell the cigarette stink, can’t you?

OL’ BLUE EYES…apparently not so blue? Sometimes things aren’t what they seem.

I HAVE A LIBERAL ARTS DEGREE…so someone smarter than me will have to explain how this works? How long can this continue? Because I guess I have no idea how this works. Mostly.

YOUR UNDERPANTS JUST GOT A LIFT: I have questions. So many questions.

WE’RE STILL LEARNING ABOUT…who we share this planet with. This never ceases to interest me. I am particularly fond of the Phuket Horned Tree Agamid and the Klingon Newt. Between what lies beneath the sea and that which is making its way in the wilds, we have so much to learn.

JUST HEAR THOSE SLEIGH BELLS RINGIN’…

HOLIDAY HAZARD: This is news to me. Also, it might hit close to home for a certain Captain Holiday. Just sayin’.

THE AWESOME POWER OF A FULLY OPERATIONAL…Death Star. For reals.

DOSSIER UPDATE: Remember that awesome 1970’s Sci-Fi looking overhead bus thingy China was building? Yeah. So this happened. But wait, there’s more.

‘MURICA: This is a spectacular mess which seems to be happening unchecked.

WTF SANTA:

HEADS UP – THIS IS INTENSE – 2016: This picture seems to sum it up for me. I am not being flippant. I am not making a statement. It is just a visceral connection at the end of a year which has taken far too many amazing people, a year which has seen the world change in alarming ways. And, make no mistake, this will be a iconic image for a very long time.

SCHOOLED BY EXPERTS: I’m pretty sure this woman’s morning show co-horts are being paid back with the most passive aggressive hit job ever. Standing ovation.

MEANWHILE IN OREGON: The more I read about this guy the less I am worried about myself. Because by comparison, I am just a normal run-of-the-mill cat dude. Editor’s Note II: But Ravioli is, in fact, a fantastic name for a cat.

NOT GOOD VERY BAD ALTOGETHER TERRIBLE: How do you recover from something like this? Because, um….(doing math…still doing math…)…so many unhappy people.

I TOTALLY GET IT:

WE INTERRUPT THIS DOSSIER TO… bring you some very important diversions. Howsabout some Tigers frolic in the snow? Sure you do (mute sound!) Or maybe an arctic fox practicing his moves? YASSSSS. And finally, puppy VS Roomba.

UH GUYS…once upon a time it was called a boner for a reason.

SPEAKING OF YOUR JUNK…shudders.

SO THIS IS WHERE WE ARE AT: The Presidential office as non-traditional revenue.

SANTA’S CAMELS: Seriously. The dude shills.

MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS: Perchance you are looking to start an new Holiday tradition? Hmmm?

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? I’m just going to leave this right here. Then there’s this. Yikes.

THE MORE YOU KNOW: Because even in a post-truth world, it’s nice to know when someone is engaging in shenanigans. And yes, you will see many familiar images via that link.

REMIND ME TO…never complain about air pollution ever again. Ever.

BRIGHT LIGHTS TREE CITY:

REAL ESTATE LISTING OF THE WEEK: Ask your parents about this. Or maybe your grandparents. Watch them make those weird facial expressions and stuff.

WWJD? Aliens and Religion. What we didn’t see in “Contact” is discussed here.

CHRISTMAS DOWN UNDER: Australia does not disappoint.

ONCE UPON A TIME…in East St. Louis. I am having a sense of deja vu about this story but it’s such an interesting account of life at the turn of the first millennium.

INCOMING!

BONUS INCOMING! (And I’m not sure how I feel about it either.)

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly. (always reblog)