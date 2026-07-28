Style Scenario: Summer Day on the Lake (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Going out on the lake often ends in going out for the night to the local watering hole, or heading back to a house to continue the fun on a patio or deck. Here’s a recommendation for an outfit that can look and feel good doing all the things, all day.

The Shirt: Dick’s VRST Performance Resort Shirt in Light Blue Stripe – $34 ($68). Light in weight and color. And unlike most other camp shirts, this one’s made from a wicking & breathable performance fabric.

The Hybrid/Swim Shorts: PROOF (Huckberry) Performance Lined Hybrid Swim Shorts – $62 ($78). The standard for shorts that feel and look good both in and out of the water. Super soft boxer-brief style liner even comes with a phone pocket. Just don’t forget to take out your phone before you head into the water.

The Sunglasses: Goodr Lightweight Non Slip Sunglasses – $30. Lightweight, non slip frames to stay on wet or sweaty noses, and they actually look like timeless wayfarers! Except for the logo. But for $30 we can probably all put up with that. Note that the product image on their website makes the tortoise pattern look pretty high-contrast if not outright weird. It’s easier on the eyes in real life. They look fine.

The Watch: Casio MDV106DD Stainless Steel Bracelet Diver – $97.50. Full review here. 200m of water resistance and classic dive-watch style. If the (folded link style) bracelet isn’t your thing, it looks great on a 22mm NATO. Island watch also makes a 3-link style bracelet with solid end links for ~$60. If you go that route, get the rubber strap Casio version and save yourself quite a few bucks.

The Bag: USA Made Steele Canvas Medium Tote – $88. Dimensions are 17″ x 17″ x 7″. inches. Good for the beach, the pool, quick trips into the grocery store, etc. USA Made is always appreciated.

The Hat: adidas Victory Bucket Hat Wide Brim – $21.60. GILLIGAN! Look… just pack a hat. You may not be a “hat guy” and loathe the look of a bucket or boonie, but you’ll absolutely reach for it when you feel your scalp starting to turn to beef jerky by mid afternoon.

The Sunscreen: Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray – $13.97 per 2-pack. Pack two. Someone always forgets theirs, or their tube of goop explodes and empties out after they go to reapply and its been sitting in the sun.

The Shoes: Under Armour Charged Kilchis – $80.97 ($90) “But water shoes are ugly.” Not as ugly as feet riddled with second degree sunburn blisters. Been there. And these look much more like athletic/HIIT trainers than the usual water shoes we’re all used to. If you’re gonna be out on the lake allllll day, strongly consider water shoes which are easy to slip on and off. You may be barefoot the majority of the time (and reapplying sunscreen to your feet all day), but having the option to cover and protect your feet is smart.