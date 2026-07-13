Stock / Steal Alert: Amazon now carries the Caravelle Sea Hunter Automatic

When did this happen?

Amazon now selling the “it” affordable automatic diver is no small thing. Because not only are their prices/discounts competitive (at post time Bulova has these for $300 while Macy’s has them full price…) Amazon’s absurdly fast shipping and easy returns fulfillment logistics are a modern marvel. Can’t really say that about Bulova or Macy’s.

Stupid Amazon. Turning us all into a bunch of Veruca Salts.

They’re also running a nice special on the rose-gold-tone/rubber strap, in case you want something a little different.

It’s on sale already, but if you tap the little box (assuming it comes up for you) then it’ll drop to under $190:

But back to the flagship stainless steel diver… It’s legit. 39mm is relatively modestly sized in the modern dive-watch market, yet it doesn’t wear too small on medium sized wrists. Bezel feels (read: clicks/rotates) great. Styling is terrific. It’s a diver/sports watch, but it’s subdued enough that you could totally wear it with a suit.

39mm diameter. Shown on a 7.5″ wrist

The brushed 3-link bracelet with polished sides is comfortable and feels well made. While there’s no on-the-fly micro adjust, it does come with a half link on the bracelet as well as 3 micro-adjust pin-holes in the clasp. So finding a good fit shouldn’t be too hard.

Quick release pins make swapping out the bracelet for something else significantly easier.

It’s also equipped with quick release pins. That’s a MASSIVE positive for those wanting a lean, affordable, versatile wardrobe, because quick release pins means swapping out the bracelet for a NATO or leather strap will be super easy. No more needing a sports watch and dress watch. Just put a leather strap on this (if you choose) and you’re on your way.

And now you can get it with super-fast Amazon powered shipping, as well as their clean and easy returns process in case it shows up and you don’t love it.

That’s all.

Carry on.