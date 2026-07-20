Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Extra 30% off, WP Standard “Almost-Gones” & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Don’t let the “FINALE30” code fool you. While there is some final sale stuff in this sale, not all of it is final sale. There’s plenty that ships/returns for free. But as always, if anything has gotten the “final sale” moniker, know that those items can’t be returned or exchanged.

And now some dressed up stuff. If you want a suit in a summery fabric, yet you’re tired of the standard pale greys and khaki/tan look, then that dark navy glen plaid made from linen/wool from Italy’s Marzotto mill seems like a winner.

Looks like they’re discontinuing their rough-out suede (soft suede one side, full grain leather on the inside) Woodward briefcases. Website still says returns are accepted within 30 days? Code should auto apply at checkout. Interesting but still versatile. Full review of The Woodward can be found here, albeit in the smooth leather option.

Billed as their “back to school” sale… (*checks calendar*)… seems early, but $25 off the OG “memeshot” is pretty solid. Full review here. Code DAYONE runs clear through 8/2.

Nice code, JCF. It’s only fun if you like it and it fits, because as this is all final sale stuff… you can’t return or exchange it. Code SOFUN70 expires tomorrow night (7/21).

Also worth a mention: