Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Extra 30% off, WP Standard “Almost-Gones” & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off sale items w/ FINALE30 (casual/smart casual picks)
- Select Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts – $48.30 ($89)
- Lightweight Chinos – $55.30 ($99) 7 colors
- Select Riviera Swim Trunks – $55.30 ($99)
- Hudson Sweater Polo – $41.30 FINAL ($109)
Don’t let the “FINALE30” code fool you. While there is some final sale stuff in this sale, not all of it is final sale. There’s plenty that ships/returns for free. But as always, if anything has gotten the “final sale” moniker, know that those items can’t be returned or exchanged.
Bonobos Part II: Extra 30% off sale items w/ FINALE30 (dressed up picks)
- Light Blue Sharkskin Jetsetter Wool Suit – $390.60 ($700)
- Mid Grey Glen Plaid Jetsetter Knit Blazer – $202.30 ($375)
- Dark Navy Glen Plaid 57% Linen / 53% Wool Suit – $390.60 ($700)
And now some dressed up stuff. If you want a suit in a summery fabric, yet you’re tired of the standard pale greys and khaki/tan look, then that dark navy glen plaid made from linen/wool from Italy’s Marzotto mill seems like a winner.
WP Standard: 30% off rough-out suede Woodward Briefcases – $305 w/ ARCHIVE ($435 )
Looks like they’re discontinuing their rough-out suede (soft suede one side, full grain leather on the inside) Woodward briefcases. Website still says returns are accepted within 30 days? Code should auto apply at checkout. Interesting but still versatile. Full review of The Woodward can be found here, albeit in the smooth leather option.
Nike: 25% off select w/ DAYONE
- Killshot 2 – $75 ($100)
- Field General Suede – $62.22 ($105)
- Lunar Roam Premium – $86.97 ($165)
- Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot – $599.25 ($799) wat
Billed as their “back to school” sale… (*checks calendar*)… seems early, but $25 off the OG “memeshot” is pretty solid. Full review here. Code DAYONE runs clear through 8/2.
BONUS J. Crew FACTORY: Extra 70% off FINAL Sale Styles w/ SOFUN70
- 100% Linen partially lined blazer – $86.97 FINAL ($289.99)
- 100% Cotton chore blazer – $41.99 FINAL ($139.99)
- 100% Cotton knit seersucker camp shirts – $28.79 FINAL ($95.99*)
- “on sale” for ninety six dollars? Really J. Crew Factory?
Nice code, JCF. It’s only fun if you like it and it fits, because as this is all final sale stuff… you can’t return or exchange it. Code SOFUN70 expires tomorrow night (7/21).
Also worth a mention:
- BR Factory: 60% off most (50% off + addit. 20% off.)
- Huckberry: Up to 35% off during their summer sale. Full picks here.
- Brooks Brothers: 40% off 3 or more dress or sport shirts.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off their bi-annual sale w/ EXTRA20
- Nordstrom: Their Anniversary Sale is underway (but you probably knew that already.)