Best 4th of July Sales for Men 2026 – BR Extra 20% off, Huckberry Shorts Sale, & More

“There was only one night game a year.” – The Sandlot
This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. So if you desire, check back in between hot dogs and firecrackers. We’ll be tracking the salez salez salez. Have a safe and fun 4th of July.
BR Factory: 50% – 70% off + addit 20% off
- Standard-Fit “Premium Wash” Tees – $10 ($30) 66% off
- Lived in Chinos – $38 ($95) 3 fits, 60% off
- 98% cotton/2% spandex Slim or Athletic Fit Dress Shirts – $32 ($80) lots of colors/patterns, 60% off
- Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirts – $25 ($75) 66% off, 7 colors/patterns
Works out to 60% – 76% off MSRP, with most items at 60% off. A reminder that as BRF is a “factory” brand, they’re almost always on deep discount. But anything more than 60% off is really good for them relative to their other sales and promos.
BR Factory: Select summer suits for $200
- Blue Glen Plaid Linen Blend Suit Jacket + Trousers = $200 total ($530) 62% off
- Khaki Glen Plaid Linen-Cotton Blend Suit Jacket + Trousers = $200 total ($530) 62% off
Not bad for $200. Other inexpensive brands can struggle with warm weather suiting, as they’ll often fully line the jackets (defeats the purpose of using a breathable material), chop the jacket tails abnormally short (makes you look boxy), and/or put difficult to tailor buttons on the sleeve cuffs. Not so with BR Factory. They do a really nice job. All at a price which is increasingly uncommon in the men’s suit world (excluding cheap polyester/microfiber suits.) For a fit perspective, here’s how a 40R jacket in one of their summer suits fits on 5’10″/180. Unfortunately, that particular suit isn’t part of the $200 promo.
Target: 40% off select men’s clothes
Includes their bestselling t-shirts from their in-house Goodfellow & Co. line. Sometimes Target will do 20% off. Or maybe 30% off. 40% off is pretty rare.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale AND Factory 2nds
- Factory 2nd 5th Avenue – $186.75 ($450)
- NOTE: There’s a $25 restocking fee on any returned Factory 2nds shoes. Head here for more details.
- Randolph Bit Loafers in Suede – $224.99 ($475)
Prices are as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 25% off sale items. Same goes at their Factory 2nds Shoebank website. BUT…
- Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such.
- They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.
Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.
Huckberry: Buy 2, Save 20% on select shorts (mix & match)
- Flint & Tinder 365 Shorts ($78) +
- PROOF Performance Lined Hybrid Swim Trunks ($78) =
- $124.80 total ($156) $62.40 per
One of Huckberry’s occasional bundle deals, and you can mix and match styles as long as they’re tagged with “buy 2, save 20%.” While a lot of styles are excluded, it does include both their 365 stretch chino shorts AND their best selling PROOF hybrid swim / workout / lounge / whatever shorts.
Timex: 25% off select w/ Celebrate25
Standard selection. The exclusions are what you’d expect, but they may add more as the weekend wears on. They’ve done so during past long weekends/bigger sale events.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items (dressed up picks)
- Med. Blue Italian Wool Ventile Jacket – $279.99 ($450)
- Med. Blue Italian Wool Ventile trouser – $147.99 ($230)
- Total for the suit = $427.98 (full MSRP = $680)
- Navy Houndstooth Italian Wool Signature Suit Jacket – $239.99 ($450)
- Navy Houndstooth Italian Wool Signature Suit Trouser – $119.99 ($230)
- Total for the suit = $359.98 (full MSRP = $680)
- Size Shown is an unaltered 40R jacket / 32×30 trouser on 5’10″/180.
New items have been added to their sale section too. This is mainline BR. Not the step down/more affordable (yet still pretty great) BR Factory. So expect better fabrics and overall quality. Those navy micro houndstooth signature suit separates are pretty terrific. Silky smooth Italian wool. Teeny tonal navy/dark blue houndstooth easily passes as solid until you get up close. Sizing seems true. Note that the sleeve cuff buttons ARE functioning. But my average length arms aren’t drowning in them, so most average body types should be able to get away with wearing it off the rack/not having to mess with tailoring.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items (casual picks)
- Slim Linen-Cotton Traveler Pants – $55.97 FINAL ($130)
- Standard Fit Midweight Linen Resort Shirts – $59.99 ($99)
- 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater – $87.99 ($160)
- 9″ Weekender Pull On Shorts – $39.99 ($70)
And some casual stuff. Same deal. Ends Wednesday 7/8, but as this is a mid-season clearance, sizes/common colors can sometimes move quick. And be aware that it’s a mix of regular and final sale items in there. Anything that’s tagged as final (like those linen cotton traveler pants) can’t be returned or exchanged.
REI: Up to 50% off 4th of July Deals
- Vuori Meta Pants Athletic Slim – $109.93 ($138)
- Vuori Cascade Tech Chino Pants – $101.93 ($128)
- Rhone Atmosphere Midweight Quarter-Zip Pullover – $67.93 ($98)
- KEEN Jasper Zionic Sneakers – $74.93 ($150)
- VEJA V-90 Sneakers – $94.93 ($150)
Pretty random. But that’s the case for everyone else right now (mid season clearance time.)
adidas: 30% off select w/ SAVE
- SL 72 RS sneakers – $42 ($100)
- Ultraboost 5x – $75.60 ($180)
Lots of exclusions as usual. Seems like adidas has gotten into a serious habit of pretty much always excluding their bestsellers. Code SAVE does stack on some stuff already on sale though. So double dipping is allowed on the occasional item.
J. Crew: 40% off select weekend specials
- Four-eye lake shoes in leather – $112.50 ($188)
- Wallace & Barnes lightweight cotton chore jacket – $118.50 ($198)
- Straight, Slim, or Athletic Fit Tech Pants – $76.50 ($128)
- Pima cotton sweater in stripe – $52.50 ($79.50)
Not their extra 50%-60% off final sale offer. This is different. Picks above should be able to be returned or exchanged… but do be careful as select colors are sometimes tagged as final sale, and J. Crew can mix in final sale stuff to their regular sale promos. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged, but again… picks above aren’t final sale. Yet. For now.
J. Crew Part II: Extra 50% or Extra 60% off 3+ Final Sale Styles w/ SUMMER
- Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Italian wool – $249.99 FINAL ($550) +
- Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian wool – $109.99 FINAL ($250) +
- Patterned dress socks – $7.49 FINAL ($24.50)
- = $293.98 FINAL TOTAL for Combo ($824.50)
And this is their Final Sale clearance blowout offer. Full details are here if you’re interested. No returns or exchanges on any of this stuff.
Brooks Brothers: 3 dress or sport shirts for $229 ($76.33 per shirt)
Shown Above:
- 1 Light Blue Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirt ($128)
- 2 White Explorer Collection Non-Iron Dress Shirts ($138 per)
- = $229 total for all three ($404) ~43% off
Deal runs through 7/7. A good deal, but maybe not the absolute best deal for Brooks Brothers Shirts. Sometimes they can be had for less, but often times those “sometimes” require you to buy four shirts. This time the bulk buy requirement is “just” three. At least these ship for free as the total for three shirts is over the $200 free shipping threshold.
Q: What’s the difference between their regular non-iron dress shirts and the explorer collection?
Full review of both can be found here. TL;DR:
- Regular non-irons have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff.
- Explorer Collection non-irons are a little lighter in weight, and made from a 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 3% Spandex blend, which adds some moisture wicking properties. Also, Explorers have a chest pocket, as well as a single button at each cuff.
J. Crew Factory: 50% off “no exclusions” | 60% – 70% off select
- Flex chino shorts in 5″, 7″ or 9″ inseams – $29.95 ($79.50) 8 colors, 62% off
- Tech shorts (100% poly) in 7″ or 9″ inseams – $34.50 ($89.50) 6 colors, 61% off
A reminder that this is J. Crew’s more affordable, step-down, FACTORY styled brand. So they’re pretty much always having a big (huge! massive!) sale. Standard discounts usually run in the 40% off range. 50% off happens on occasion but not as regularly. 60% off or more is usually seen as a good buy depending on the item, and as long as expectations are kept in check (again, it’s not mainline J. Crew).
Spier & Mackay: Up to 20% off Independence Day Sale
- Tropical Italian Wool (Vitale Barberis Canonico) Suits – $475.20 ($528) 10% off, three colors
- Petrol Blue Ellis Australian Merino Wool Suit – $430.20 ($478) 10% off
- Suede Driving Loafers – $158.40 ($198) 20% off
- Goodyear Welted Chukkas in Full Grain Suede or Leather – $254.40 ($318) 20% off
A bit random but that’s how Spier select item sales can go. Yet there are some really good items in this one. Good to see some savings on their tropical wool suits, as well as some of their flagship Ellis (regular) cut half-canvas Australian merino wool suits. Both are available in either slim or a more athletic leaning contemporary fit.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale is coming up (7/18 – 8/9)
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is their flagship event. Every July they put just-arrived autumn goods on sale as a season-preview. And as always, everything ships and returns for free. So it’s worth keeping an eye out for. We’ll have picks when it goes live to everyone. Highest tier cardmembers get earliest access starting 7/14. Sale goes live to everyone on 7/18.
Also worth a mention:
- lululemon: Their Summer (Final) Sale is on.
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off most full price
- Grant Stone: Extra 20% off sale items
- Lands’ End: 50% off, 60% off swim
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 20% off, or 4 shirts/polos for $199
- Bespoke Post: Up to 50% off in their shop
NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.