Best 4th of July Sales for Men 2026 – BR Extra 20% off, Huckberry Shorts Sale, & More

“There was only one night game a year.” – The Sandlot

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. So if you desire, check back in between hot dogs and firecrackers. We’ll be tracking the salez salez salez. Have a safe and fun 4th of July.

Works out to 60% – 76% off MSRP, with most items at 60% off. A reminder that as BRF is a “factory” brand, they’re almost always on deep discount. But anything more than 60% off is really good for them relative to their other sales and promos.

Not bad for $200. Other inexpensive brands can struggle with warm weather suiting, as they’ll often fully line the jackets (defeats the purpose of using a breathable material), chop the jacket tails abnormally short (makes you look boxy), and/or put difficult to tailor buttons on the sleeve cuffs. Not so with BR Factory. They do a really nice job. All at a price which is increasingly uncommon in the men’s suit world (excluding cheap polyester/microfiber suits.) For a fit perspective, here’s how a 40R jacket in one of their summer suits fits on 5’10″/180. Unfortunately, that particular suit isn’t part of the $200 promo.

Includes their bestselling t-shirts from their in-house Goodfellow & Co. line. Sometimes Target will do 20% off. Or maybe 30% off. 40% off is pretty rare.

Prices are as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 25% off sale items. Same goes at their Factory 2nds Shoebank website. BUT…

Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such. They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.

Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.

One of Huckberry’s occasional bundle deals, and you can mix and match styles as long as they’re tagged with “buy 2, save 20%.” While a lot of styles are excluded, it does include both their 365 stretch chino shorts AND their best selling PROOF hybrid swim / workout / lounge / whatever shorts.

Standard selection. The exclusions are what you’d expect, but they may add more as the weekend wears on. They’ve done so during past long weekends/bigger sale events.

New items have been added to their sale section too. This is mainline BR. Not the step down/more affordable (yet still pretty great) BR Factory. So expect better fabrics and overall quality. Those navy micro houndstooth signature suit separates are pretty terrific. Silky smooth Italian wool. Teeny tonal navy/dark blue houndstooth easily passes as solid until you get up close. Sizing seems true. Note that the sleeve cuff buttons ARE functioning. But my average length arms aren’t drowning in them, so most average body types should be able to get away with wearing it off the rack/not having to mess with tailoring.

And some casual stuff. Same deal. Ends Wednesday 7/8, but as this is a mid-season clearance, sizes/common colors can sometimes move quick. And be aware that it’s a mix of regular and final sale items in there. Anything that’s tagged as final (like those linen cotton traveler pants) can’t be returned or exchanged.

Pretty random. But that’s the case for everyone else right now (mid season clearance time.)

Lots of exclusions as usual. Seems like adidas has gotten into a serious habit of pretty much always excluding their bestsellers. Code SAVE does stack on some stuff already on sale though. So double dipping is allowed on the occasional item.

Not their extra 50%-60% off final sale offer. This is different. Picks above should be able to be returned or exchanged… but do be careful as select colors are sometimes tagged as final sale, and J. Crew can mix in final sale stuff to their regular sale promos. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged, but again… picks above aren’t final sale. Yet. For now.

And this is their Final Sale clearance blowout offer. Full details are here if you’re interested. No returns or exchanges on any of this stuff.

Shown Above:

Deal runs through 7/7. A good deal, but maybe not the absolute best deal for Brooks Brothers Shirts. Sometimes they can be had for less, but often times those “sometimes” require you to buy four shirts. This time the bulk buy requirement is “just” three. At least these ship for free as the total for three shirts is over the $200 free shipping threshold.

Q: What’s the difference between their regular non-iron dress shirts and the explorer collection?

Full review of both can be found here. TL;DR:

Regular non-irons have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff.

have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff. Explorer Collection non-irons are a little lighter in weight, and made from a 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 3% Spandex blend, which adds some moisture wicking properties. Also, Explorers have a chest pocket, as well as a single button at each cuff.

A reminder that this is J. Crew’s more affordable, step-down, FACTORY styled brand. So they’re pretty much always having a big (huge! massive!) sale. Standard discounts usually run in the 40% off range. 50% off happens on occasion but not as regularly. 60% off or more is usually seen as a good buy depending on the item, and as long as expectations are kept in check (again, it’s not mainline J. Crew).

A bit random but that’s how Spier select item sales can go. Yet there are some really good items in this one. Good to see some savings on their tropical wool suits, as well as some of their flagship Ellis (regular) cut half-canvas Australian merino wool suits. Both are available in either slim or a more athletic leaning contemporary fit.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is their flagship event. Every July they put just-arrived autumn goods on sale as a season-preview. And as always, everything ships and returns for free. So it’s worth keeping an eye out for. We’ll have picks when it goes live to everyone. Highest tier cardmembers get earliest access starting 7/14. Sale goes live to everyone on 7/18.

Also worth a mention:

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.