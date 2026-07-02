Steal Alert: Bonobos 35% off Original Chinos & Lightweight Chinos (pants and shorts)

Usually Bonobos peaks at 30% off (even on Black Friday/Cyber Monday). And often times their original chinos are excluded from those offers.

Not only are they not excluded this time, they’re the focus of the deal. And they’re 35% off.

There’s one catch. The 35% off code CHINO35 does NOT apply to their (excellent) high-stretch 2.0 version. But it does apply to the pants they built their empire on, the 98% cotton / 2% lycra original stretch washed chinos. It also applies to their lighter-for-summer version, and the corresponding shorts for each:

Shown above is a size 32×30 Athletic fit on 5’10″/180. Chukkas are LUCAs.

Eight colors to pick from, and even their icon colors are included in this 35% off. The pants that launched the brand into the consciousness of countless guys. 98% cotton / 2% lycra washed twill. Curved waistband which moves with you instead of cutting in. Multiple fit templates to pick from, from tailored to slim to athletic to straight to classic. And the size range they offer is second to none. For the hard-to-fit, Bonobos can be a real asset for your ass-ets. Free shipping and free returns helps too.

And the shorts version. Again, if you’re hard to fit, then Bonobos may be it, even for shorts.

Why two prices? Because some colors are already on sale, and weirdly enough the CHINO35 code won’t stack on those. BOOOOOOOOOOOO.

If you’re in love with the Bonobos fit but would like a summer fling with something a little breezier and easier, then these are your pants. 98% cotton/2% elastane, in a lighter weight twill compared to their originals. A few fun striped options are also available along with summery solids. Know that these have flap pockets on the backside instead of the usual welts.

So unlike the lightweight chinos, these have an elastic waist in the back (up front is flat though.) A bit funky, but as they’re going for extra comfort here in the hot-hot-heat of summer… it kinda makes sense. No solid colors. Just stripes. Which is appropriate for the time of year. Just 5″ or 7″ inseams to pick from. No 9″ inseams, which are very much available on the OG shorts.

The Bonobos 35% off Original Chinos, Lightweight Chinos, and OG/Lightweight Shorts code CHINO35 is set to expire this Sunday night, 7/5.