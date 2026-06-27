What to wear when you can’t wear shorts: 7 Styles of Summer Pants

Whether it’s a workplace dress code, dressing up for a date, or trying to keep the sun (and bugs) off your legs, sometimes you just can’t (or don’t want to) wear shorts. These are the pants to pick for those summer occasions when your shorts have to stay on the shelf.

Lighter/Summer-Weight Cotton or Cotton-Blend Chinos

Pros: Often cheaper than the other options. Easy to launder. Often available in fun, brighter, seasonal colors. Looks great dressed up or dressed down.

Cons: Can feel a little more stuffy compared to performance fabric, linen, and wool. If they’re 100% cotton or mainly cotton, they won’t dry quick.

Linen or Linen-Cotton Blend Trousers

Pros: Linen has been used as a hot-weather fabric for thousands of years because of its breathability. Can be cheaper than some other fabrics (wool, some performance materials). Has that telltale texture which looks and feels summery.

Cons: Wrinkles like crazy. Cheaper options in lighter shades can sometimes be translucent.

E-Waist (aka dock / deck / pier pants)

Pros: Super comfortable. On-trend… until they’re not. Found in a variety of fabrics, but it’s the elastic waist which makes them bridge the formality gap between shorts and trousers.

Cons: Has a very low ceiling for dressing up. Not flattering in the opinion of some.

Seersucker or Oxford Cloth Pants

Pros: Made in lighter/brighter colors. Can be dressed up or down, but excels in the middle.

Cons: While both seersucker and oxford cloth are comfortable, they don’t wick like a tech/performance fabric pant will. And while seersucker has that “pucker” to increase airflow, oxford cloth can get a little sticky when it gets humid. Great for drier climates, and they certainly LOOK summery. Not as widely available, as most brands stick to regular cotton chino fabrics.

Performance Fabric “Chinos”/5 pockets

Pros: Engineered fibers wick moisture, breathe and stretch. More expensive versions of these tend to have a gusset, which makes moving around extra comfortable.

Cons: Can get expensive in a hurry. Cheaper options can sometimes make a “swish swish” noise when you walk.

Summer-Weight Cotton or Linen-Cotton “Jeans”

Pros: Great warm-weather alternatives for jeans-addicts. Delivers some texture in the warmer months, especially if they have linen woven in.

Cons: Even if they’re “summer-weight,” they’re often heavier feeling than the other options on this list. Hard to find/a bit niche, and often expensive.

Tropical/Fresco Wool Trousers

Pros: Wool = the ultimate performance fabric, and tropical or “fresco” wool is lighter in weight, crisp, and breathable.

Cons: Significantly more expensive than the other options. Not as versatile as they can sometimes (but not always) look out of place with a t-shirt and sneakers.

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