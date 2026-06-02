2 Sales 4 Outfits: J. Crew 50% off select | 20% off others secret sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration.

So this is confusing. J. Crew is running two deals right now:

A rare but limited in scope 50% off select items deal (no code needed, picks here.) A 20% off select full price secret sale with the code EXCLUSIVE

– The exclusions to the EXCLUSIVE code are extensive, like, most of the site.

– * It’s really hard to find just what IS included (again, they’re not really advertising it)

– It does seem to include some usually excluded stuff like their summery lake shoes.

Here’s four clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s concurrently running 50% off select / 20% off select w/ EXCLUSIVE deals:

Weekend BBQ

J. Crew:

Shirt: Textured cotton camp-collar shirt – $48.50 ($98)

Jeans: Straight-fit Stretch Jean – $72.50 ($148)

Belt: Round-Buckle Jeans Belt – $69.50

Shoes: Lake Shoes in Suede – $158.40 w/ EXCLUSIVE ($198)



Others:

Sunglasses: CARFIA – $35 (reviewed here)

Watch: VAER USA Assembled G2 GMT – $399

Warm Weather Wedding

J. Crew:

Suit Separates: Light Gray Italian Wool Suit – $399 ($800)

Shirt: Bowery Performance Stretch – $48.50 ($98)

Socks: Patterned Dress Socks – $24.50

Belt: Italian Leather Dress Belt – $79.50



Others:

Tie: The Tie Bar – $28

Pocket Square: The Tie Bar – $14

Sunglasses: WMP Standard – $49

Watch: Orient Bambino 38 – $250.75 w/ FATHERSDAY26 ($295)

Shoes: Allen Edmonds Double Monks – $279 ($425)

Chinos Chukkas Polo

J. Crew:

Polo: Pima Cotton Polo – $48.50 ($98)

Pants: Tech Pants in Slim, Straight, or Athletic Fit – $62.50 ($128)

Socks: 3-Pack Athletic Crew w/ COOLMAX – $24.50

Chukkas: MacAlister – $158.40* w/ EXCLUSIVE ($198)

*Boots don’t ship until after July 13th

Belt: Italian Suede and Leather – $79.50



Others:

Sunglasses: Kent Wang – $55

Watch: Timex 39mm Chrono – $262.65 ($309)

J. Crew:

Blazer: English linen-wool blend – $248.50 ($498)

Polo: Pima Cotton Polo – $48.50 ($98)

Pants: Slim or Straight Fit Stretch Chinos – $48.50 ($98)

Belt: Italian Leather Dress Belt – $79.50

Shoes: Lake Shoes in Leather – $158.40 w/ EXCLUSIVE ($198)

Others:

Sunglasses: Carfia (via Amazon) – $45

Watch: Timex – $41.82

J. Crew’s 20% off select code EXCLUSIVE is set to end on Sunday. Their 50% off select (no code needed) deal is set to end Monday night.