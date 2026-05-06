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Affordable Men's Style

Style Scenario(s): Brunch

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What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Maybe it’s a pre-planned brunch the morning after a wedding. Maybe it’s a traditional holiday brunch. Or perhaps you’re on vacation, you’ve slept in, and you woke up with the ravenous desire to annihilate some pancakes and eggs. Whether it’s a traditional multi-generational get together, or something more dressed down with friends (and possibly nursing a hangover…) here’s a couple style scenarios for those planning to get their “brunch” on. Because how you look at brunch is as important as what you order. I have no idea what that means. But it sounds good. Now pass the syrup.

 

Dressed Up

Blazer: BRF Linen Blend Jacket – $163.20
Shirt: Bonobos Tech Dress Shirt – $99
*cheaper shirt: Target Goodfellow – $35
Pants: Old Navy Slim or Straight Fit Tech Chinos – $27.49 – $43.99
Sunglasses: CARFIA Acetate w/ Metal Bridge – $35
Watch: Timex 41mm Chrono – $99.50 ($199)
Socks: Darn Tough Merino Blend – $24
Shoes: Blake McKay Oxfords – $99.90* ($150)
*ships/returns free via Nordstrom
Belt: Nordstrom Nubuck Leather Belt – $69

 

Smart Casual

Polo: The Tie Bar Ribbed Sweater Polo – $58
The Pants: BR Factory Summerweight Chino – $45.60
Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay “Dylan” Sunglasses – $48
Watch: Orient Bambino V4 – $215.99
Shoes: Spier Suede Drivers – $158.40 ($198)
Belt: Nordstrom Croc Embossed – $35.60 ($89)

 

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Style Scenario(s): Brunch

Brunch! Where it’s socially acceptable for Grandmas to drink in the morning. Another mimosa, Grams?

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