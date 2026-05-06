Steal Alert: Nordstrom and GAP inc. Gift Card Deals at Amazon

Has to be a Mother’s day promotion, right?

Looks like it’s only the $50 options for Nordstrom and GAP, but it appears you can buy up to two of the Nordstrom gift cards. Digital or physical. Limit 1 per customer on the BR/GAP/Old Navy cards, and those are only physical. So they’ll ship it to you.

These gift card promotions are a sneaky little way to save a few extra bucks at checkout. Especially on stuff that never goes on sale. Or if you’re a frequent Banana Republic shopper, you can keep one of these in your back pocket for stacking on their next big promo. Remember: you can use a GAP inc. gift card across their family of brands (Banana Republic, BR Factory, Old Navy, etc.) Also worth noting is that you can use a Nordstrom gift card at their off-price Nordstrom Rack stores/website.

Amazon has capped the number of discounted gift cards they’ll sell during this deal. So don’t be surprised if they sell out. And there are other brands with gift cards on sale… in case Cracker Barrel is your love language.

That’s all.

Carry on.