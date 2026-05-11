Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordstrom Savings Event, Decent Sunglasses for $40, & more

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Nordstrom “Savings Event” + New Markdowns (clothes picks)

A bit cryptic, but decent. It’s promoted as an “up to 25% off savings event”… which seems bland and unspecific. But the selection of items on sale is better than okay, and the price cuts can go deeper than the “up to 25% off” ceiling. The “Savings event” is scheduled to end tonight, Monday 5/11.

 

Nordstrom “Savings Event” + New Markdowns (shoes/accessories picks)

And some shoes & accessories. As always with Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.

 

Amazon: 20% off (a few) select WMP Sunglasses

Sunglasses from Amazon can be hit-or miss. WMP is one of the few affordable (but not cheap, there is a difference) brands which delivers good quality at a fair price. They’re not rickety junk. They don’t have a designer price. You get good feeling acetate frames, polarized lenses, and style which balances modern and retro elements. Not sure when this 20% off ends. Could be (very) soon. And just a few models are getting the price cut.

 

BONUS  BR Factory: Up to 50% off + extra 40% off (exp 5/11)

A few more picks from the big BR Factory flash sale. Full original picks can be found here, if interested. Sale is set to end tonight.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

CONNECT WITH DAPPERED

EXPLORE DAPPERED BASICS

Follow us on Instagram @dappereddotcom

We collect cookies to analyze our website traffic and performance;
we never collect any personal data.
For a full explanation of our privacy policy click here.