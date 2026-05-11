Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordstrom Savings Event, Decent Sunglasses for $40, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A bit cryptic, but decent. It’s promoted as an “up to 25% off savings event”… which seems bland and unspecific. But the selection of items on sale is better than okay, and the price cuts can go deeper than the “up to 25% off” ceiling. The “Savings event” is scheduled to end tonight, Monday 5/11.

And some shoes & accessories. As always with Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.

Sunglasses from Amazon can be hit-or miss. WMP is one of the few affordable (but not cheap, there is a difference) brands which delivers good quality at a fair price. They’re not rickety junk. They don’t have a designer price. You get good feeling acetate frames, polarized lenses, and style which balances modern and retro elements. Not sure when this 20% off ends. Could be (very) soon. And just a few models are getting the price cut.

A few more picks from the big BR Factory flash sale. Full original picks can be found here, if interested. Sale is set to end tonight.

Also worth a mention: