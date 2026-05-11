Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordstrom Savings Event, Decent Sunglasses for $40, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nordstrom “Savings Event” + New Markdowns (clothes picks)
- SAXX Assorted 3-Pack Multi-Sport Mesh Performance Boxer Briefs – $45 ($60)
- Nordstrom Non-Iron Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Made in Canada Jack Victor Wool/Linen blend Soft Constructed Sportcoat – $358.99 ($798)
- Rodd & Gunn Rib Cotton Sweater Polo – $57.59 ($128)
A bit cryptic, but decent. It’s promoted as an “up to 25% off savings event”… which seems bland and unspecific. But the selection of items on sale is better than okay, and the price cuts can go deeper than the “up to 25% off” ceiling. The “Savings event” is scheduled to end tonight, Monday 5/11.
Nordstrom “Savings Event” + New Markdowns (shoes/accessories picks)
- Nike LD-1000 Sneakers – $69 ($115)
- Citizen Tsuyosa 60 (new model) Automatic 40mm – $431.25 ($595)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis 2.0 Sneaker – $112.56 ($168)
- BOSS Made in Portugal Suede Drivers – $149.25 ($199)
And some shoes & accessories. As always with Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.
Amazon: 20% off (a few) select WMP Sunglasses
- WearMe Pro Polarized Square Modern Sunglasses – $39.20 ($49) 6 colors
- WearMe Pro Polarized Classic Retro Flat Square Sunglasses – $39.20 ($49) 6 colors
Sunglasses from Amazon can be hit-or miss. WMP is one of the few affordable (but not cheap, there is a difference) brands which delivers good quality at a fair price. They’re not rickety junk. They don’t have a designer price. You get good feeling acetate frames, polarized lenses, and style which balances modern and retro elements. Not sure when this 20% off ends. Could be (very) soon. And just a few models are getting the price cut.
BONUS BR Factory: Up to 50% off + extra 40% off (exp 5/11)
- Standard Fit Textured Polos – $23.40 ($65)
- Slim Fit 7″ Linen Blend Shorts – $28.80 ($80)
- Athletic Fit Summerweight Chinos w/ e-waist – $34.20 ($95)
- Linen Blend Chore Jackets – $46.80 ($130)
- Relaxed Fit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants – $43.20 ($120)
A few more picks from the big BR Factory flash sale. Full original picks can be found here, if interested. Sale is set to end tonight.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off sale and final sale items w/ STOCKUP
- Brooks Brothers: 2 Dress or Sport Shirts for $149
- Spier & Mackay: Anniversary Sale 10% – 20% off select
- J. Crew: “Up to” (key words: up to) 50% off warm weather styles