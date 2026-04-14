What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. Today’s scenario is for the most dressed up of weddings. The Groom and Groomsmen will be in (rented) tuxedos. One of them might pass out from the heat. But that’s not us. Here’s one way to look handsome and stay cool, eschewing what most other men will wear, namely a dark, stuffy, sunlight absorbing suit. (Very top photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash)



The Suit: Banana Republic Ventile Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Trouser = $680*.

Here’s why we’re going spendy on these suit separates:

Made from airy, Italian wool with a half lined jacket. Maximum breathability. It’s an interesting but muted color. Not bright blue. More of a slate. Perfect for summer without looking showy at someone else’s wedding. The jacket has patch pockets and is lightly constructed. Break these up and wear the jacket as a blazer with chinos to a rehearsal dinner, then wear the trousers with a polo to brunch the morning after. Perfect if you’re traveling out of town and you want to pack light.

*Rewards members: Keep an eye on your (USPS) mail box. Some are getting a postcard with a 25% off code. That’d put the suit at $510. A 30% off deal would drop it to $476.

**The Less Expensive Suit Option: Spier & Mackay Heather Blue Ellis Suit – $478. Not as airy as the B.R. Ventile, but it’s half canvas, the shell is all merino wool, and the color is interesting but still muted.

The Shirt: BR Factory Slim Fit Dress Shirt – $34. Or whatever your favorite white or light blue dress shirt happens to be. Going with a micro grid here to give it a double dose of visual depth under the knit tie.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Striped Pointed Tip Knit Navy Tie – $28. Knit silk, fine stripe, pointed tip. Perfect for looking sharp at a spring or summer wedding.

The Watch: Citizen White Dial Dress Watch (BI5000-01A) – $112.95. Affordable because the suit was pricey. Classic looks. 39mm diameter is appropriate for the occasion. Reviewed here.

The Socks: Knit in the USA Merino Blend Over-the-calf Socks – $19.75. Amazon Prime fulfilled. Not bulky. True dress socks. And made from breathable, moisture wicking, merino wool.

The Shoes: Bruno Magli Aydin Cap Toe Derby – $189.97 ($495). Made in Italy with Italian leather uppers. On sale via Nordstrom Rack. Looks like they’re made to cut a rug on the dance floor, as a lot of Bruno Magli shoes have flexible construction and less bulk overall compared to other brands.

The Sunglasses: WMP Black Frames with Brown Polarized Lens – $49. Certainly not a dirt-cheap pair of bargain shades, but instead from WearMePro which has solid feeing materials and construction. That and the black frames + brown lenses look cool and subtly different.

The Tip: Get your suit in early so you can have plenty of time to schedule a trip to the tailor. Don’t leave that sort of stuff to the last minute. Better two weeks too early than two days (or hours) too late.

The Day-of-Tip: Drink water. Lots of water. Whether it’s stashing a Nalgene at your table or in your Designated Driver’s car or wherever, just drink lots and lots of water. Being the sweaty drunk at the reception and the hungover guest the morning after just isn’t worth it. Stay hydrated, and ease off or skip the booze. It causes way too much trouble at weddings. And if you do have to stand for any long periods of time during the ceremony, don’t lock your knees. Locking your knees restricts circulation to your brain. If you’ve ever been at a wedding where one of the wedding party passes out during the ceremony, it’s… something.