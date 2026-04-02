Nordstrom End of Season Event, Bespoke Post Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s only been a few weeks since their 40% off semi-annual Friends and Family event ended… but perhaps you picked something up back then, like it, and want another color? It’s also worth noting that BR doesn’t do 40% off that often. And if last year is any indicator, it could be until the fall until they hit 40% off again. So a 30% off deal, even in close proximity to the 40% off F&F even in March, is still with a mention. Lots of exclusions this time though. Shoes are one of the many categories excluded. 30% off should happen at checkout. No code needed. Set to run through Monday, 4/6.

New stock additions. New price reductions. What’s not new is that everything (say it with me!) still ships and returns for free.

Heads up that there are a few more exclusions than normal this time. Most of the exclusions are tagged as “the find.” But most (all?) of those are getting significant discounts as well. Stacking 50% – 70% off + additional 20% off at checkout runs through Monday (4/6).

This is one of their two big annual sales, with the other being the Rediscover America event in October. Event goes live to everyone tomorrow (Friday) morning. So yes, today is the last day for the Members preview. After that, you no longer have to create an account with them and be logged in to see the sale pricing. Full Top-10-style picks coming Friday early AM once they throw the doors open to everyone.

Yes they’re known more for their monthly subscription boxes. But their stand-alone, no subscription required Shop is one of the more fun/eclectic retail spaces on the web.

Bit of a mishmash for the overall selection, but there’s some versatile retro favorites like the Killshot and Field General getting an extra 20% off. Code LASTSHOT ends Sunday (4/5).

Also worth a mention: