Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordstrom Grooming Sale, New Seiko Chronos, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Along with 30% off most of their full priced gear, the Bonobos Friends and Family deal is also working on stuff that’s already on sale. So yes, sale’s on sale at Bonobos. Be aware that much of their sale section is tagged as Final Sale right now, and there’s no returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such. Code BNBSFAM30 (may be auto applying for many) is set to end tomorrow, Tuesday 4/21.

Billed as a “lowest price of the season” event on some models. Yeah, cool, but when does the next “season” for Macy’s start? Can’t tell. That critique aside, 25% off is pretty good for Macy’s. Often a lot of their watches are stuck to full price, or maybe 20% off. 25% off is solid considering they’re an authorized seller, and not some sketchy gray-market seller on Amazon or eBay.

Not the most expansive collection, but there’s some spring/summer shades in there, and these are from their core line or higher. So not the base line Groomsman collection, but instead suits with higher quality fabrics and better trim elements (linings, buttons, etc.) Slim or contemporary fit too, as opposed to the base line’s less precise “tailored” fit.

And unlike a lot of other shops all this stuff ships for free, no minimum.

Also worth a mention: