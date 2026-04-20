Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordstrom Grooming Sale, New Seiko Chronos, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off sale items w/ BNBSFAM30
- Empire Super 150s Italian Wool Suit Separates – $418.60* ($1200)
- *NOT final sale at post time. So for now, it can be returned/exchanged
- (select) Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts – $20.30 FINAL ($85)
- Jetsetter Washed Cotton Blazer** – $69.30 FINAL ($199)
- **warning: this one has functional cuff buttons at sleeves (rare for Bonobos), which are a pain/expensive/sometimes impossible to tailor. As it’s final sale and no returns/exchanges, that’s a bridge too far for many.
Along with 30% off most of their full priced gear, the Bonobos Friends and Family deal is also working on stuff that’s already on sale. So yes, sale’s on sale at Bonobos. Be aware that much of their sale section is tagged as Final Sale right now, and there’s no returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such. Code BNBSFAM30 (may be auto applying for many) is set to end tomorrow, Tuesday 4/21.
Macy’s: Up to 25% off select watches
- Seiko Prospex Speedtimer – $543.75 ($725) left, review here
- Seiko Prospex Speedtimer – $543.75 ($725) center
- Seiko Prospex Speedtimer – $543.75 ($725) right
- Citizen Tsuyosa “Shore” – $371.25 ($495) dive bezel!
- Seiko Presage Cocktail GMT – $468.75 ($625)
Billed as a “lowest price of the season” event on some models. Yeah, cool, but when does the next “season” for Macy’s start? Can’t tell. That critique aside, 25% off is pretty good for Macy’s. Often a lot of their watches are stuck to full price, or maybe 20% off. 25% off is solid considering they’re an authorized seller, and not some sketchy gray-market seller on Amazon or eBay.
Spier: 10% – 20% off select suits
- Petrol Blue Ellis Suit – $430.20 ($478)
- Light Gray V.B.C. Tropical Wool Moro Suit – $475.20 ($528)
- Navy High Twist Reda Wool Suit – $465.80 ($548)
- Midnight Navy V.B.C. Wool/Mohair Tuxedo – $635.80 ($748)
Not the most expansive collection, but there’s some spring/summer shades in there, and these are from their core line or higher. So not the base line Groomsman collection, but instead suits with higher quality fabrics and better trim elements (linings, buttons, etc.) Slim or contemporary fit too, as opposed to the base line’s less precise “tailored” fit.
BONUS Nordstrom: Up to 25% off select grooming goods
- The Classic Gentleman Skin Care Set – $41.25 ($55) face wash & moisturizer
- Get Up & Groom Shaving Set – $46.50 ($62) shown very top of post
And unlike a lot of other shops all this stuff ships for free, no minimum.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom Rack: New items/price reductions have been taken and added to clearance.
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off during their Anniversary Sale.