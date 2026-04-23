Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Clearance, Last Weekend for AE Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Well that’s appreciated. Especially heading into the thick of wedding season. Lots of exclusions this time though. Shoes are one of the many categories excluded. 30% off should happen at checkout. No code needed. Set to run through Monday, 4/27.

Sale’s on sale at Brooks Brothers. Those 60% wool / 40% poly puffers seem like a good bet here in the unpredictable and wild weather of mid spring. Extra 25% off is set to run though this upcoming Tuesday, 4/28/26.

Bit of an odd selection if we’re all being honest. Limited in scope, and the models picked for this 25% off aren’t exactly some of their new/hot designs. But as this Spring25 code runs clear through May 10th maybe they’ll add some new stuff along the way?

Time’s just about up. A reminder that this is but one of two sales they run every year where they actually offer solid discounts on some of their “icons” styles (Strand, Park Ave.) Next shot would be the Rediscover America sale in October. Full picks for their currently running Anniversary Sale can be found here.

Just went live to everyone on Friday morning. No more required Passport Rewards log in. Scheduled to end Monday night. Full picks are here if you’re interested in those. Some stuff has sold out (looking at you, Filson gear,) whereas other stuff still has a good size selection left.

Also worth a mention: