BR Factory 60% off + new arrivals, Spier Clearance Event, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Some exclusions apply as normal, but outside of their flash sale events, 60% off is really quite good for BR Factory. Lots of new warm-weather arrivals are in too.

This is the very end of the line for this stuff. No returns or exchanges. And while most items are really picked over, there’s a few items in there that still have some decent size selection left. Like those Vitale Barberis Canonico Tropical Wool suits. Butterfly lined jackets for extra breathability too. But final means final. It’s always a risk with anything that can’t be returned or exchanged.

Full picks for their currently running Anniversary Sale can be found here. Sale should run through the end of the month. A reminder that this is but one of two sales they run every year where they actually offer solid discounts on some of their “icons” styles (Strand, Park Ave.) Next shot would be the Rediscover America sale in October.

Another final sale, very-end-of-season, “get this stuff out of here and don’t bring it back” deal. No returns or exchanges. Code EXTRAEXTRA runs through 4/21.

Not on sale, but cheap enough that Target’s Goodfellow and All in Motion brands are worth a mention all the same.

Also worth a mention: