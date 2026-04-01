10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Dress Shirts, Cotton Blend Sportcoats, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Via: Nordstrom new items & new reductions taken in their sale section

A few bucks over our self-imposed $75 ceiling, but as it’s on sale at Nordstrom, it ships and returns free of charge. That’s increasingly abnormal these days. So we’ll make an exception, considering Nordstrom’s generous shipping policy.

Via: Banana Republic Factory 50% – 70% off most + additional 20% off at checkout

Size shown: 40R on 5’10″/180.

Somehow 76% off. And at BR Factory, 60% off or more is usually a sign something is a solid deal. Looks great with darker trousers, chinos, or jeans in cooler conditions. Should do decent with lighter shades/fabrics as it heats up. 53% cotton, 29% polyester, 16% rayon, 2% elastane. Unlined back for breathability, but overall the jacket isn’t featherweight. There’s a bit of substance up front where the structure is. Don’t get it wrong, it’s not some thick flannel or tweed, and it’s not stiff or rigid, but it may get a little warm in truly stifling heat come the dead of summer. Overall, it’s a prime example of what BR Factory excels at.

Via: J. Crew 40% off select full price (exp 4/1)

This quietly got added late to their soon-to-expire 40% off deal. J. Crew’s chinos are almost always excluded. And on the rare occasion they do go on sale, it’s for like twenty bucks off or something. Not almost forty dollars. But note that it’s the 484 slim fits with by far the most versatile on sale colors (the first four shades moving left to right above…) And lately, true slim fits have been getting sun-setted by brands across all of retail for more generous fits. Not saying J. Crew’s 484 slim fit is going anywhere. It just seems like more are favoring straight or athletic fits right now.

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Via: Netflix

Leave it to Netflix to announce another price increase, just as the Peaky Blinders movie lands on their service.

Via: UNIQLO’s Limited time offers + sale section

99% sweater, 1% blazer. Fit appears to be generous/boxy. So don’t expect some tailored thing you can throw over a dress shirt and wear with crisp chinos and cap toes to a wedding. It’s more like something to hang over the back of a chair for use when an office AC gets stuck on full blast, or to have on hand at home to put over a t-shirt with jeans when what you really want is to change into athleisure but DAMMIT NOT EVERY NIGHT. (…the battle to not fall into an evening athleisure rut resonates with me. intensely.)

Via: J. Crew Spring Fling 40% off select full price event (exp 4/1)

Classic aviators that aren’t oversized, and instead of standard wire, they have tortoise-shell-like temple pieces.

Via: Nike 20% off select w/ LASTSHOT (exp 4/5)

The waffle sole is eye catching and comfortable, the styling is versatile, and this neutral “Light Orewood Brown/Black” colorway goes with everything. They are, at least to your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style blog editor (hello!), noticeably more comfortable than their bestselling hard-court “Killshot 2” sneaker line (which are also up for the 20% off LASTSHOT code).

Via: GAP 50% off + additional 10% off w/ YOURS (exp 4/1)

Part of GAP’s half-off event and getting an additional 10% off with the code YOURS. Because sometimes (often?) you don’t want some super on-trend heavyweight tee, or to spend tons of money on a hyper-expensive wool performance t-shirt. Instead you may just be looking to buy, wear, and enjoy a smooth, jersey knit, 100% cotton t-shirt.

Via: Target 25% off select Goodfellow Clothes

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

For under $30 with the sale? Pretty, pretty good. It’s basic, but it’s executed well. Fabric is a blend: 60% Cotton, 36% Recycled Polyester, 4% Spandex. There’s some stretch to the fabric, but the use of the word “performance” seems like an exaggeration here. Yet many “tech” button up shirts look unfortunately casual, whereas this Goodfellow dress shirt looks and wears like a classic, classy, sharp dress shirt. Comes with removable collar stays. Sold in ballpark “alpha” sizing (S/M/L/etc.) Not the more precise neck and sleeve measurements you’ll find on other dress shirts. But that’s not unexpected. This is Target, not some old-school tailor on Savile Row.

Keeping your guard up because it’s April Fool’s – (Priceless)

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Reminder: The knuckleheads are out in force today. Beware social media posts and promo emails about invisible pants, sun-dial wrist watches, and other nonsense. Bah humbug.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.