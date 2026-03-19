50% off Old Navy Chinos, Quiet stacking BR F&F deals, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

50% off all of their 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex Rotation Chinos. Same goes for their 4.0 Tech Chinos, except the slim fit 4.0 Tech Chinos, which are only 30% – 40% off. BTW those tech chinos are mainly cotton: 79% cotton, 17% nylon, 4% spandex.

The 4-shirt Combo Pick:

Ends Tuesday 3/24. Part of their ongoing Wardrobe Event. Works out to $67.29 per shirt. That’s good! They’re really good shirts. What’s not good is that you have to buy 4 shirts at once. That’s a lot of shirts. Most of us usually buy one or two shirts at a time. I mean, three is pushing it. Four seems like a lot. At least you can mix and match between dress and sport shirts to hit that threshold. So a couple of dress shirts and a couple of OCBDs or more casual poplins would do the trick.

BR: 40% off full price

+ stacks on select already on-sale specials

The 40% off friends and family deal doesn’t work on Banana Republic’s clearance section (items ending in $.99 or $.97)… yet it DOES work on “full price items” that are on special and marked down with a price still ending in $.00. Confusing? Totally. Items on special getting the extra 40% off are scattered throughout their site. There’s not a ton to pick from, but they’re there.

Somewhere Boxy the Box head is snorting Flonase to get ready. And yes, Amazon sells Flonase. Maybe that too will be “up to 40% off” come next Wednesday. But as Dappered is allegedly a Men’s Style website, we’ll try to stick to clothes and watches and the like. Maybe they’ll do another round of discounted BR/GAP/Old Navy gift cards?

Normally priced closer to $300, Citizen’s Nigthawk is one, busy watch. But it still somehow looks good without feeling like it’s trying too hard. Probably because everything about it is supremely functional. Pilot watch style with sword hands. An additional GMT hand so you can tell the time across separate time zones. It even has a slide rule. Yes, a slide rule. Movement is Citizen’s very popular, very accurate, solar powered quartz Eco-Drive movement. The Nighthawk also features one of the best bracelets you can find on a watch under $500.

Lost in the sauce of their big semi annual suit sale is the fact that J. Crew has also put some pretty decent transitional weather pieces on sale for a good chunk off. Hard not to like the looks of those striped crews.

Also worth a mention: